Santiago Luna recovered from a first-round knockdown to defeat Aleksandre Topuria at UFC Qatar on Saturday, November 21. The Mexican bantamweight kept pressing through a competitive striking contest at ABHA Arena in Doha, returning to the win column in the final fight of the preliminary card. Round-by-round accounts from Sherdog and Cageside Press documented the action summarized below.

The matchup offered both men a different test. Luna was coming back from the first defeat of his professional career, a submission loss to Bryce Mitchell. Topuria had won his first two UFC appearances and was competing for the first time since beating Bekzat Almakhan in Qatar last November. Their previously reported booking put the younger fighter’s combination punching against an opponent who could change an exchange with one clean counter.

Round 1: Topuria’s counter interrupts Luna’s pressure

Luna took the initiative, advancing behind combinations while Topuria worked from the outside. The opening exchanges included punches to the head and body, with the Mexican also looking to work at close range. A takedown attempt did not produce a change of position, and the fight remained a striking battle.

A right hand from Topuria dropped Luna, briefly reversing the direction of the contest. The knockdown did not lead to a sustained ground attack or an early stoppage. Luna got back up, recovered and resumed putting punches together instead of abandoning the pressure that had brought him early success.

Round 2: Combinations meet hard low kicks

Topuria attacked the legs with force as the second round developed. Luna answered with kicks of his own, but his more sustained work came through his hands. He doubled the jab, brought hooks toward the body and connected with short uppercuts when he could establish a collar tie.

The exchanges were not entirely at long range. They traded punches in the clinch as well, with elbows adding another threat in tight. Topuria still found openings for his right hand, while Luna continued sending back several punches at a time. Neither man secured a finish before the horn.

Round 3: Both keep firing through the final minute

A hard body kick gave Topuria an early moment in the last round. Luna kept coming forward rather than letting the kick reset the fight in his opponent’s favor. The action moved between exchanges in open space and shorter bursts near the fence, with both bantamweights continuing to answer back.

Topuria mixed right hands and low kicks, then briefly pressed Luna against the cage late in the round. Luna also jabbed to the body, linked an uppercut with an overhand right and kept looking for openings from the outside. Luna’s closing work included a straight right and a flurry as Topuria covered up. There was no late submission or stoppage to take the decision away from the judges after fifteen minutes.

A close contest ⚔️ Santiago Luna wins the battle against Aleksandre Topuria by split decision! [ #UFCQatar | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/0pAoPSuHLH — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

#UFCQatar Official Result: Santiago Luna (29-28, 30-27) defeats Aleksandre Topuria (29-28) by Split Decision Full Fight Recap ➡️ https://t.co/UputdWfQDQ

Scorecards ➡️ https://t.co/CPIrVCJEOS pic.twitter.com/Hrv6i3exQN — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 21, 2026

Luna takes two scorecards

The split decision went to Luna on scores of 30-27 and 29-28, with the remaining judge returning 29-28 for Topuria. Those are the official totals, not a set of unanimous cards or an independent media score. Luna improved to 9-1 overall; Topuria left at 7-2 after his first UFC defeat.

The result followed a fight week in which Ilia Topuria publicly supported his older brother. That family message was separate from Saturday’s contest and did not change the competitive outcome.