Diego Sanchez will take on Jake Matthews this weekend at UFC 253. While “The Nightmare” is focused on his Australian adversary, he’s still thinking down the line about his legacy. While Diego’s next fight certainly won’t be his last, before he calls it a career, Sanchez would like to close out the show by facing Conor McGregor. Which, fans can be sure, Conor will respond to the callout soon enough saying he is ready to make it happen.

Sanchez also spoke about having Stephan Bonnar in his corner for the fight. Which is a pairing most fans thought would never happen due to their iconic altercations on “The Ultimate Fighter.” But, Diego now has a new outlook on life, claiming that things have now come full circle for him.

Diego Sanchez on Conor McGregor

During a media obligation for UFC 253, reporters fielded a variety of questions for Diego. One, in particular, was about how Diego wants to end his career. While he’s looking forward to ending his fight career to focus on other passions, there are still some things to check off his bucket list.

“My goals in these last four fights (Of his UFC contract) with the UFC is to finish strong. To finish healthy, you know? I shoot for the moon, man,” said Sanchez. “I shoot for the moon in everything that I do. I’m looking for legend fights. After this fight, I’m not looking past Jake Matthews but I’m looking for some legend fights.”

Next, Diego listed some possible opponents that he would like to face before he calls it a career. The list included heavy hitters that have major box office appeal within the organization.

“Nick Diaz is coming back. There are some other big names (as well as) Nate Diaz. There’s a lot of big fights that would be appealing for the fans. I said I shoot for the moon, Conor McGregor is the number 4 fight. I envision myself dominating these next four fights finishing my career with a fight with Conor McGregor. That’s my dream, that’s my vision,” finished Sanchez.

Achieving a Vision

Clearly, Sanchez has the rest of his career mapped out. After carrying out all of his visions, Diego plans to focus on further developing the School of Awareness. For now, getting a definitive win over Jake Matthews is the first step towards securing an eventual fight with Conor McGregor.