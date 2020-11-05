UFC veteran Diego Sanchez is still hoping to get the legend fights that he desires.

Before his unanimous decision defeat to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 in September, Sanchez spoke of wanting to compete against legends such as Conor McGregor in the last few fights of his contract with the promotion.

“My goals in these last four fights (of my contract) with the UFC is to finish strong. To finish healthy, you know? I shoot for the moon, man,” Sanchez said. “I shoot for the moon in everything that I do. I’m looking for legend fights. “After this fight, I’m not looking past Jake Matthews but I’m looking for some legend fights.”

Sanchez Calls Out Hardy, Hardy Responds

It appears that Sanchez has begun looking.

He started off on Wednesday by calling out former welterweight-turned-UFC commentator Dan Hardy who has long spoken of wanting to return to the Octagon.

“If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire “Dan if you really want it come get it my reptile eats your weak ass serpent”

Hardy would respond to Sanchez’s callout later.

“You’re a funny guy, @DiegoSanchezUFC… I can’t help but feel bad laughing at you though, when it’s clear that you need a serious psychological evaluation. Was calling me out your own idea, or did you get help from that mystical yoga teacher guy that you keep in your pocket?”

Sanchez would then turn his attention to McGregor, who previously revealed that he was all for a fight with the former welterweight title challenger.

“What I know will break the Internet @TheNotoriousMMA let’s go????!!!”

“The Nightmare” followed it up by reiterating that he prefers to have a legend fight, but didn’t mind facing another 26-year-old.

“I would prefer a legends fight “But if I gotta fight another 26 year old bring it”

Sanchez ended things by mentioning Donald Cerrone and Demian Maia.

“Cowboy salami I’m im “Maia 🤷‍♂️”

Whoever Sanchez does end up facing in his last few UFC fights, we can all hope that it’s a fellow legend coming towards the end of their career as opposed to another young buck like Matthews.