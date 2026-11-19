Karolina Kowalkiewicz has a date for her next Octagon appearance after more than a year away. The UFC’s November 19 Dallas lineup pairs her with Sam Hughes in a strawweight bout on January 16, 2027, at American Airlines Center.

Her most recent fight was in Rio de Janeiro on October 11, 2025. Julia Polastri stopped her with a head kick and follow-up strikes at 2:56 of round three. The January booking therefore comes roughly 15 months after that appearance, with the Polish veteran seeking to end a three-fight losing streak.

A different assignment for Kowalkiewicz

That stoppage followed unanimous decision defeats against Iasmin Lucindo on May 4, 2024, and Denise Gomes on November 9 that year. Before those setbacks, Kowalkiewicz had put together four consecutive victories. Her submission of Felice Herrig in June 2022 had ended an earlier five-fight skid, providing a previous example of her rebuilding after a difficult run.

Kowalkiewicz’s professional record stands at 16-10. Twelve of her victories have come by decision, with three submissions and one knockout completing the total. Winning over the distance has therefore accounted for three-quarters of her successes, rather than stoppages being the main route through which she has built that record.

She remains listed as an active strawweight training at Gracie Barra Lodz in Poland. The official profile gives her a height of five feet three inches and a reach of 64 inches. Hughes is two inches taller, but their listed reaches are identical. Kowalkiewicz made her UFC debut on December 19, 2015, almost five years before Hughes first competed in the Octagon on December 12, 2020.

Hughes comes back from a scorecard sweep

Hughes last competed on March 14, when Piera Rodriguez defeated her at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Each judge scored the bout 30-27. It was Rodriguez’s second victory over Hughes; the first meeting had also gone against the American. Rodriguez has since beaten Talita Alencar at UFC Vegas 123.

The March defeat interrupted a three-fight winning streak. Before that rematch, Hughes had submitted Shauna Bannon in the second round at UFC Paris in September 2025, securing the finish at 1:58 of the round. She enters this booking at 11-7, with four submission victories, two knockouts and five decisions.

Their UFC career statistics also show a difference in where they have generated offense. Hughes averages 1.12 takedowns per 15 minutes compared with Kowalkiewicz’s 0.36. The Pole has the higher significant-strike output, at 5.54 landed per minute against 4.41. Those historical averages describe their previous work; neither guarantees how this particular matchup will develop.

Dallas offers the Fortis MMA representative a fight in the city from which the promotion lists her as competing. The card is headlined by Yair Rodriguez against Steve Garcia. The current timetable lists prelims at 4 p.m. Central and the main card at 7 p.m. Central, with Paramount+ carrying the show in the United States.

General-public tickets go on sale November 20 at 10 a.m. Central. The venue lists doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Central, ninety minutes before the scheduled preliminary card, giving spectators an earlier arrival time. The official card does not give the strawweights an individual walkout time, and all announced matchups remain subject to change.