NSFW: Sage Northcutt likes Hardcore Porn on Twitter

Oh no! Poor Sage Northcutt’s Twitter has been “hacked”. Damn.

Hey everyone, someone just brought to my attention that my twitter was being hacked into.. not cool — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) August 24, 2017

So what kind of terrible plot did these nefarious “hackers” enact on Super Sage?

Well, it seems they liked a hardcore porn video of a woman showcasing her vagina.

*****Boys and girls, we are venturing into NSFW territory. Make sure your safety restraints are properly buckled, and keep your hands inside the car while the ride is in motion.*****

It seems like even choir-boy Sage has a bit of kink in him. This makes me feel better about humanity in some weird way. Even a soul as pure as Sage Northcutt’s is corruptible. The temptation of porn knows no obstacles. Not that I am judging, but the video is a bit too on the nose and zoomed in for my taste. But you know, you do you, Sage.

I don’t even hate on him for the hacker claim. It’s a smart move. Preserve kayfabe at all times. You can’t let an accidental thumb tap like of a porn video derail the money train.

Here is the link to the porn video Sage liked, for those of you who are “completion-ists”.