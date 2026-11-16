Saba Lazishvili’s next RAF appearance now has a date and a route to an opponent. Real American Freestyle announced on November 16 that he will wrestle at RAF 16 on December 19, facing the winner of Sergio Pettis against Cody Garbrandt rather than an opponent already settled by a completed match.

Chicago Will Decide Who Advances To Lazishvili

The Pettis–Garbrandt pairing is scheduled for RAF 15 on November 28 at NOW Arena in the Chicago area. The Chicago event lists a 7 p.m. Central start. That places their contest three weeks before the Long Island card. Neither man has won the assignment to face Lazishvili yet; the announcement is a conditional booking, not a result or a prediction about the Chicago match.

RAF’s December artwork identifies Lazishvili’s return as featherweight crossover. That differs from the catchweight crossover designation used for his appearance against Urijah Faber in Abu Dhabi. The notice does not describe the December assignment as a championship match or announce an exact contracted weight.

SABA’S RUN CONTINUES 🔥 Saba Lazishvili will face the winner of Sergio Pettis vs Cody Garbrandt DEC 19 at #RAF16 in Long Island Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/4XQkQta9VN — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 16, 2026

Pettis and Garbrandt are also listed in the featherweight crossover division for Chicago. Their current RAF athlete pages each show no previous wins, draws or losses. Pettis is listed as 33 and from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Garbrandt is listed as 35 and from Uhrichsville, Ohio. The November event will therefore establish the league result that determines this particular December opponent.

Lazishvili already has a completed RAF victory. USA Wrestling’s finalized Abu Dhabi results record a 12-7 decision over Faber on November 14. The promotion’s own athlete history agrees with that outcome and lists the Georgian at one win and no losses, aged 21. That recent result supplies the sporting context for his next booking, with the league’s finalized score now available.

He had replaced Umar Nurmagomedov opposite Faber before that card. The December announcement is a separate assignment, not an extension of the earlier opponent change, and does not settle any of the unrelated disputes surrounding the Abu Dhabi event.

RAF 16 is scheduled for Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with an 8 p.m. Eastern event start. The promotion has also announced Merab Dvalishvili against Kenzo Biyong for that card. Those are separate bookings; Lazishvili’s opponent remains tied to the November 28 contest.

The viewing options announced for the December event are Fox Nation in the United States and RAF’s YouTube channel internationally. Tickets are being offered through the promotion. No bout-specific start time for Lazishvili has been supplied.