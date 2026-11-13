Ryuya Fukuda Explains Third-Round Spinning-Elbow Scare After RIZIN 55 Win

Ryuya Fukuda thought he had worked out how to answer Soo Chul Kim’s spinning attacks. Instead, a third-round elbow left him dizzy and briefly wondering whether his comeback was about to end in another defeat.

That was Fukuda’s assessment in RIZIN’s official Japanese-language written account of his November 8 post-fight interview, published November 10. The account below is an English paraphrase of that written interview, not a new injury announcement or a medical diagnosis.

Fukuda had already secured a unanimous decision over Kim at RIZIN 55. His later explanation focused on the danger he felt despite winning, and the tactical hesitation that preceded the hardest moment of his evening.

The counter he considered, and the elbow that arrived first

According to Fukuda, Kim had tried the spinning attack in the first and second rounds without landing it. By the third, he felt he might be able to meet the turn with a counter rather than simply moving away.

He hesitated because of the possibility that his own punch would strike the back of Kim’s head. He was looking for the moment when Kim finished rotating and faced him again, but ended up being hit himself. Fukuda’s account describes his decision-making; it does not establish that officials ruled any strike illegal.

The dizziness brought his previous injury and the possibility of losing back into his thoughts. Asked whether he was still unsteady afterward, he said he felt fine at that point. That immediate self-assessment was not a medical clearance, and the interview did not supply a diagnosis.

The official interview compilation includes Fukuda’s section beginning at 26:05, after Kim’s interview.

Kim’s patience changed the problem in front of him

Fukuda expected his opponent to advance more often. Instead, he found Kim waiting and inviting him forward. He thought the spinning attacks and oblique kicks were part of that approach, though he presented that explanation as his reading of the contest rather than a confirmed account of Kim’s instructions.

Countering was always part of Fukuda’s own game. For this matchup, he had also placed emphasis on breaking down the opponent’s defense and creating openings through deception. The difference between the exchanges he anticipated and those he actually encountered exposed both useful work and shortcomings.

He felt several of his punches would normally have done significant damage, but Kim appeared to raise his intensity after being hurt. That resistance made the fight exhausting. Fukuda also described hand pain from punching and an uncomfortable oblique kick, although he could not confidently place every incident in sequence after becoming dizzy.

He was particularly frustrated at getting caught by something he had explicitly intended to watch for. Enjoying the chance to compete hard again did not erase his dissatisfaction with parts of the performance. His reaction mixed relief, enjoyment and disappointment rather than presenting the victory as a flawless return.

A year-end appearance remained conditional

Asked about New Year’s Eve, Fukuda said he would consider an offer if one arrived. He did not announce a booking, an opponent or an agreed turnaround. His broader ambition was to keep taking entertaining fights against strong opposition, not to identify a settled next assignment.

He also said he had not yet spoken with senior fighter Yasuhiro Kanayama, whose earlier history with Kim had been raised in the questioning. Fukuda believed Kanayama had watched, but did not claim that they had already shared a post-fight conversation.

His assessment of the division’s other major contest was similarly limited. He had only caught a brief portion near the end of Yrysbek Tilenov’s fight with Naoki Inoue, so he could not offer a full evaluation. Both looked tired in the moment he saw; he did not turn that glimpse into a comprehensive scouting report.