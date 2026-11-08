Ryuya Fukuda Beats Soo Chul Kim At RIZIN 55 (Highlights)

Ryuya Fukuda is back in the win column after a hard-fought unanimous decision over Soo Chul Kim at RIZIN 55. The bantamweights completed all three rounds on Sunday, November 8, at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Chiba, with Fukuda taking the official 3–0 verdict.

The Japanese veteran returned after his April knockout loss to Azizbek Temirov. This was a different assignment from the title eliminator that followed it on the card: Fukuda and Kim met in a scheduled three-round, 61-kilogram contest, not a championship fight.

Round 1: Fukuda works behind his left hand

In its ringside report, eFight described Fukuda finding opportunities for his left straight and hooks. Brief clinches near the corner gave way to more striking. Kim answered with kicks to the body and front kicks, while looking to catch Fukuda’s entries with a spinning backfist.

Round 2: Both men keep trading at striking range

Fukuda went to the body and brought his right hook and straight punches into the exchanges. Kim continued returning front kicks and right hands. The ringside account gave Fukuda a slight edge in the number of strikes landing. Neither man secured a finish as the striking contest became more active, leaving the fight to be settled in the final round.

Round 3: A knockdown does not end Kim’s resistance

Fukuda first shook off a clinch attempt and used his right jab to measure the distance. He connected with a left straight, dropped Kim and pursued him toward the corner with combinations. Kim still produced a counter during Fukuda’s attack that visibly unsettled him. The remaining exchanges stayed competitive: Kim pressed forward, while Fukuda managed the distance and answered with his left hand and hooks before the final bell.

Third-round action from ABEMA’s official Fukuda–Kim highlight.

Two established veterans with different roads to Chiba

RIZIN’s official biography traces Fukuda’s career through both Shooto and DEEP. He turned professional in 2011, won a Shooto flyweight title and later captured DEEP championships at flyweight and bantamweight. His 2024 knockout of Kenta Takizawa secured the interim DEEP bantamweight belt, and he defended against Juntaro Ushiku the following May.

His RIZIN title opportunity came against Naoki Inoue in July 2025 and ended in a decision defeat. Fukuda then stopped Tatsuya Ando on New Year’s Eve before the loss to Temirov in Fukuoka. Sunday was his first appearance since the Fukuoka defeat, giving the former challenger a chance to recover his position in a division where he had recently fought for the belt.

Kim also arrived with championship experience across several organizations. His official profile records the inaugural ONE bantamweight title in October 2012, followed by success in ROAD FC. He claimed ROAD’s featherweight championship in 2022 and won its 63-kilogram tournament in 2023, before returning to RIZIN’s bantamweight field.

In RIZIN, Kim defeated Hiromasa Ougikubo in September 2022 and stopped Taichi Nakajima in April 2024. His own chance at the vacant RIZIN bantamweight belt ended against Inoue that September. Kim’s most recent RIZIN appearance had also ended in defeat, against Shoko Sato in May 2025. Both men therefore entered the Chiba matchup seeking a win after losing their previous promotional outing.

RIZIN judges its MMA contests as a whole rather than by adding ten-point round totals. Its published criteria prioritize damage, then aggressiveness and generalship. The unanimous decision registers agreement on the overall winner; it should not be mistaken for a declaration that every individual round was one-sided.