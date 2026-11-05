Ryuya Fukuda Explains Facial Surgery Recovery Before Kim Soo Chul Return

Ryuya Fukuda says accepting his knockout defeat, rather than discarding his approach, has helped prepare him to face Kim Soo Chul.

Speaking with Shojiro Kameike on October 21 for a written MMAPLANET interview published November 5 in Japan, Fukuda described late-April surgery for a fractured left cheekbone. He spent a few days hospitalized and struggled through the subsequent layoff.

The defeat hurt, but he retained confidence in his direction. Concern from people around him deepened the emotional impact. Early training felt disjointed, with surgical tightness affecting concentration; accompanying Jin Aoi to Road to UFC helped him reset.

A roughly ten-day September training visit to Okinawa, including work with Tatsuro Taira, helped restore cohesion. He emphasized basics and safer positioning without abandoning dangerous, close-range exchanges. His assessment of Temirov’s finishing punch was expressly personal, not established intent.

Fukuda welcomes Kim’s rounded skills and longevity. He wants his best performance, not a wholesale reinvention, after accepting the setback.

A Career Built Through Shooto And DEEP

RIZIN’s official profile confirms the result behind that recovery: Azizbek Temirov stopped Fukuda with standing punches at 1:40 of round two on April 12 in Fukuoka. The current comeback is a different assignment, not a rematch with Temirov.

Fukuda is from Kyoto and represents MIBURO. He joined PUREBRED Kyoto at seventeen and made his professional debut in 2011. His early development included Muay Thai-based striking, a western-Japan amateur Shooto championship and a national runner-up finish.

He won Shooto’s interim world flyweight title by stopping Yoshiro Maeda in 2020, later becoming the full champion. Tatsuro Taira took that championship from him in July 2021. His subsequent move through DEEP included winning its flyweight tournament in May 2023.

The transition to bantamweight brought another belt after he knocked out Kenta Takizawa in September 2024. He then stopped Ryusei Ashizawa in 54 seconds on New Year’s Eve, before a five-round decision over Juntaro Ushiku in his May 2025 title defense. His official profile lists a June 12, 1992 birth date, a height of 167 centimeters and a 171-centimeter reach. Those results establish his experience across divisions, rather than a guarantee about his next performance.

Where The Comeback Fits On RIZIN 55

RIZIN 55’s confirmed running order places Fukuda against Kim at number eleven on November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba. Their non-title bantamweight contest is scheduled for three five-minute rounds at 61 kilograms.

Naoki Inoue meets Yrysbek Tilenov next, before Makoto Shinryu defends the flyweight championship against Tony Laramie. The main program contains thirteen bouts, with three separate opening fights preceding it. Those opening contests use the special two-round format; Fukuda’s matchup does not.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Japan time. Opening fights begin at 12:45 p.m., followed by the main card at 2 p.m. For viewers using UTC, those times are 3:30 a.m., 3:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. respectively. The distinction matters for anyone following the entire show rather than only the main program. The venue is about six minutes on foot from Minami-Funabashi Station and sixteen from Funabashikeibajo Station. RIZIN lists RIZIN 100 CLUB, RIZIN LIVE, ABEMA and Sky PerfecTV among its pay-per-view services.