Ryutaro Sato Details Training Changes Before NEXUS Title Defense

Ryutaro Sato says three international opponents exposed problems he must address in his NEXUS MMA middleweight title defense against Machine.

The championship bout is scheduled for November 14 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. NEXUS lists it as the seventh fight, contested over three five-minute rounds at an 83.9-kilogram limit. Its published weigh-in results put Sato at 83.75 kilograms and Machine at 83.85 kilograms. Sato represents Sakaguchi Dojo Ichizoku, while the challenger fights out of BLUE DOG GYM.

Sato focuses on making adjustments sooner

In a written MMAPLANET interview with Manabu Takashima, translated here from Japanese, Sato described underestimating Tyran O’Sullivan’s preparation and struggling to adjust. Qosim Sardorov’s grappling and Marcos Vinicius’ striking presented different challenges. He believes those experiences improved his ability to recognize dangerous patterns during fights.

He trains twice weekly with Yushin Okami’s TEAM THUNDER, alongside Mikio Ueda and Yura Naito, despite a 90-minute commute each way. He also attends wrestling at KKA to supplement his judo, plus AACC and Sakaguchi Dojo. His joking discussion of Okami’s criticism did not mean he otherwise stopped training.

Sato said BLACK CUP elimination opened this opportunity. He wants a dominant win without overlooking Machine, fears inactivity under his continuing BLACK COMBAT contract if defeated, and sees a career crossroads approaching 25. Those are his concerns, not announced contractual penalties or retirement plans.

Machine posted on November 14 that the preparation was finished and he was ready to fight. Separately, NEXUS says the live YouTube broadcast will be free, but the archive will require membership. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. local time and the show starts at 6 p.m., or 09:00 UTC.

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A return to the belt he won in 2024

NEXUS identifies Sato as its inaugural middleweight champion, with his reign beginning on November 28, 2024. The promotion’s original result records his unanimous decision over Masato at NEXUS 37, also at Korakuen Hall. All three judges scored that three-round contest 30-27. His return therefore puts an existing championship at stake rather than creating a new title.

His subsequent attempt to win another promotion’s middleweight belt ended differently. PANCRASE‘s official December 21, 2025 result records Sardorov submitting Sato by rear-naked choke at 1:08 of the fourth round in their championship fight. That was a scheduled five-round bout, separate from the three-round NEXUS defense now awaiting him.

Machine has also fought on the same Korakuen card as Sato. NEXUS’ November 2024 results list his unanimous decision over Ikkei after an extension round, with all three judges scoring it 29-28. The champion and challenger enter this meeting with separate wins from that earlier event, rather than a matchup between them on that card.