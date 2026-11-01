Ryusei Tokida Makes First Pancrase Title Defense Against Satoru On December 20

Ryusei Tokida will defend the Pancrase flyweight championship against Satoru on December 20 at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo. Pancrase announced the five-round matchup on October 20, pairing its unbeaten champion with a former belt holder seeking a second reign.

The promotion lists Tokida at 5–0 and identifies this as his first defense. Satoru holds the division’s No. 1 ranking. The booking is part of Pancrase 369, the organization’s final event of 2026.

Tokida brings five-round experience into his first defense

Tokida won the vacant belt by split decision over Hiroto Kishida on May 31 at Pancrase 362 in Tachikawa. That championship fight reached the end of the fifth round. December therefore brings a new responsibility for him as the defending champion, but not his first experience completing the full title-fight distance.

His route to that opportunity included a unanimous decision over Genta Shindo on July 27, 2025. Earlier that year, he stopped Seiya Yamazaki with ground punches at 4:39 of the third round in Yokohama. Those successive wins preceded the move from three-round assignments into a championship contest.

Pancrase’s record also lists a second-round ground-punch stoppage of Mitsuhisa Sunabe in December 2024 and a unanimous decision over Ruki Saito that September.

Responding to the booking in his own October 20 post, Tokida rejected the prospect of Satoru reclaiming the belt and said he wanted a dominant win to demonstrate his strength as champion.

Satoru returns through the contender route

The 2019 Neo Blood flyweight tournament winner’s previous title reign began with a unanimous decision over Toru Ogawa in March 2022. It ended that December when Rei Tsuruya submitted him with a rear-naked choke in the second round. Satoru is recorded as the promotion’s seventh flyweight champion, while Tokida is its eleventh.

Tokida will be 27 on fight night, while Satoru will be 36. Satoru subsequently lost to Joseph Camacho by rear-naked choke in December 2024, then rebuilt his position with three consecutive victories. He beat Kishida by unanimous decision in July 2025 and stopped Tomoki Otsuka with ground punches 25 seconds into the second round in March 2026.

The deciding step came against Shindo at Pancrase 365 on September 6. Pancrase designated that three-round bout a title eliminator, and Satoru won a unanimous decision. Both men in the December championship match have thus beaten Kishida and Shindo on their respective routes to this booking.

Satoru shared the announcement with a brief written message about regaining the championship. His response did not include a prediction about the round or method.

Pancrase 369 also has Rafael Barbosa defending the lightweight title against top-ranked Daichi Kamiya. The featherweight championship will be unified when reigning champion Yuito Yanagawa faces unbeaten interim champion Otabek Rajabov. All three championship bouts are scheduled for five five-minute rounds. Pancrase lists domestic coverage on U-NEXT and an overseas stream on UFC Fight Pass. General ticket sales begin November 14. Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Japan Standard Time.

The same December card includes ISAO against Ryo Goto. Before that year-end show, Masayuki Kikuiri’s next Pancrase appearance is scheduled for November 8.