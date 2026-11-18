Ryugo Takeuchi ended his two-fight losing streak before Brandon Hashimoto could settle into his ONE debut. Their all-Japanese heavyweight MMA contest at ONE SAMURAI 5 finished by TKO at 0:23 of Round 1 on Wednesday, November 18, at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo.

The matchup brought together two fighters whose finishing power had been a central part of the promotion’s pre-fight billing. Takeuchi was seeking his first victory since stopping Kang Ji Won, while Hashimoto arrived with an 8-2 professional record and the opportunity to make an immediate impression against an established ONE heavyweight.

Round 1: Hashimoto’s Clinch Attempt Cannot Halt The Hooks

In ONE’s Japanese-language ringside account, translated here into English, Takeuchi opened by swinging hooks with both hands. Hashimoto brought his guard up and tried to tie him up rather than continue exchanging freely at punching range. That attempt to interrupt the attack did not give the newcomer the reset he needed.

The King Gym Kobe fighter pulled clear of the clinch attempt and resumed throwing hooks. Under the continued punches, Hashimoto pitched forward to the canvas, prompting the referee to step in. There were no subsequent rounds to score, and the action never developed into an extended ground exchange.

ONE’s finalized athlete records classify the stoppage as a technical knockout. Its English results page agrees with that designation, although the Japanese live report uses the broader knockout label. No judges’ decision was required in the fifth matchup of the evening.

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A Needed Reset For Takeuchi

His previous two appearances had ended in first-round defeats: Shamil Erdogan stopped him at ONE 173, and Ben Tynan subsequently submitted him at ONE Fight Night 40. The win moves his promotional record to 2-3. Both of those victories have come inside the opening round, with the earlier Kang finish recorded at 1:38.

At 23, Takeuchi represented King Gym Kobe with a second-degree judo black belt behind him. The 28-year-old Hashimoto entered the matchup with most of his professional victories coming by knockout, according to ONE’s original announcement. This was their first meeting in the promotion, not a rematch of a previous ONE contest.

Hashimoto had been the heavier man at the official testing session: 254.4 pounds against 244.8, a 9.6-pound difference. Their hydration readings were 1.0218 and 1.0191, respectively, both below ONE’s passing threshold of 1.0250. Both met the heavyweight limit, so their bout proceeded under its original terms rather than a negotiated catchweight. The separate weight misses elsewhere on the ONE SAMURAI 5 card did not apply to this pairing.