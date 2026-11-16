Ryoga To Defend Shooto Title Against Hiroki Takaoka On December 20

Ryoga will defend the Shooto world flyweight championship against Hiroki Takaoka on December 20 at Gorilla Hall Osaka. Announced by the promotion on November 13, the five-round contest is the champion’s first defense and a rematch of their June 2025 meeting.

The current official world rankings identify Ryoga as champion and Takaoka as the division’s number-one contender. The champion represents Gonz’s Gym, while the challenger fights out of FORCE GYM. The listed flyweight limit is 125 pounds, or 56.7 kilograms.

Different routes back to a title rematch

Their routes have diverged since the first fight. Ryoga entered ROAD TO UFC season five in Macau in May, losing a three-round split decision to Australia’s Joseph Larcinese. The promotion says Takaoka is marking ten years as a professional, with this rematch offering a world-title opportunity.

Takaoka’s official fight record records wins on October 26, 2025, March 29 and July 13, 2026. He submitted Yo Otake with a rear-naked choke at 4:09 of round two, finished Shizuya Sugimoto with the same technique at 0:58 of round three, then earned a split decision over Marwin Quirante. The Quirante assignment came on short notice, one weight class above this title fight.

In his November 13 written response to the booking, Takaoka invited ticket inquiries and said he intended to take the title in his final fight of the year. That is the challenger’s stated ambition, not a prediction of the outcome.

Ryoga secured the belt on November 16, 2025, at Korakuen Hall. The promotion’s finalized record lists a rear-naked-choke submission of Yuto Sekiguchi at 4:45 of round three and identifies Ryoga as the eleventh world flyweight champion.

Gonz Gym’s November 14 written post urged supporters to attend Ryoga’s return to competition in Japan, framing it as a chance to see its internationally competing champion on home soil.

The first meeting: three rounds in Takamatsu

Their original encounter took place at FORCE 21 on June 22, 2025, at Takamatsu Symbol Tower in Kagawa. Takaoka stood second in the world rankings, while Ryoga entered fifth. Yoshinori Ihara’s written ringside report described repeated fence exchanges, with Ryoga holding the stronger position and punching as they separated.

In round two, Takaoka completed a takedown and briefly controlled his opponent against the cage, but could not establish a sustained ground attack. Ryoga answered with clinch knees, an uppercut and strikes to the legs and body. Takaoka landed a right hand near the bell.

Ryoga resisted further takedown attempts in the third. An accidental clash of heads cut Takaoka’s right eyelid before a closing exchange of punches. All three judges scored it 30-27 for Ryoga.

The Osaka show is billed as Shooto’s final event of 2026. Doors are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Japan time, with the card beginning at 1 p.m. The promoter also plans professional kickboxing and Stand up New Generation matches. U-NEXT will carry the event. The card starts at 04:00 UTC.

Before the Osaka finale, Shooto’s November 29 Korakuen card features another championship contest: Makoa Cooper against Desauza Marsel for the vacant welterweight belt. That separate event also includes Taiga Iwasaki’s middleweight matchup with Sorato Takahashi.