Ryan Spann is returning to Texas after his September appearance in France. The UFC has listed a fight against Louie Sutherland for its January 16, 2027, card at American Airlines Center in Dallas, matching two men looking to recover from stoppage defeats in their most recent appearances.

For Spann, the booking follows his loss to Mario Pinto in Paris on September 5. The Portuguese heavyweight won by TKO at 55 seconds of the second round.

Before Paris, he knocked out Marcus Buchecha at 2:10 of Round 2 at the UFC APEX in April.

A submission-heavy record meets a different winning formula

Spann is 24-12 overall. His official UFC profile credits him with 14 submission victories, seven knockouts and three decisions, with 18 wins coming in the opening round. His current training base is listed as Law School MMA, and Dallas offers him a chance to compete in his home state.

Sutherland’s 11-6 record has a contrasting shape: eight knockout wins, three decisions and no submission victories. The London-born heavyweight trains at Fightzone and Durrant’s Gym. Against Spann, he will face an opponent whose career win total is more than double his own and whose submission tally exceeds Sutherland’s entire collection of professional victories.

Spann’s submission history includes a first-round finish of Lukasz Brzeski at UFC 318 at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on July 19, 2025, recorded at 2:47.

Marcel Dorff also reported the pairing Thursday:

Sutherland returns after a quick reversal at the APEX

Sutherland last competed on August 8, when José Montanha submitted him at 1:50 of the first round. It was an abrupt change from his preceding appearance, a unanimous-decision victory over Tai Tuivasa in Perth on May 2.

The Tuivasa decision remains Sutherland’s only UFC victory across four appearances. All three judges scored that Perth contest 30-26, a particularly wide result over a former heavyweight contender. He repeatedly grounded Tuivasa and established top control, showing a route to winning that did not depend on extending his career knockout tally. The Australian was also penalized a point for an illegal knee.

There is a measurable difference in their listed dimensions. Spann stands 6-foot-5 with a 79-inch reach, while Sutherland is 6-foot-3 with a 76-inch reach. Both profiles list a weight of 240 pounds; those are published athlete measurements, not official weigh-in results for this future bout.

Their UFC statistical profiles also point to different routes through a fight. Spann averages 1.14 takedowns and 1.71 submission attempts per 15 minutes, while Sutherland’s listed takedown average is 4.49. Those historical rates provide matchup context, not a prediction of how either man will approach January’s contest.

Yair Rodriguez and Steve Garcia headline the event. The current schedule places the prelims at 4 p.m. Central and the main card at 7 p.m. Central, with Paramount+ carrying both portions. The promotion has not assigned Spann and Sutherland an individual walkout time.

Public ticket sales begin Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. Central. The arena lists doors opening at 2:30 p.m. on fight day. Fans planning to attend should distinguish that entry time from the broadcast schedule, and the lineup remains subject to change.