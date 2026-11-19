Ryan Hall has been removed from the UFC roster, according to a November 18 report from journalist Guilherme Cruz. The departure comes with the former Ultimate Fighter winner having gone almost five years without an Octagon appearance.

Hall’s UFC Profile And 2026 Testing Record

The promotion’s own athlete page now lists the 41-year-old featherweight as “Not Fighting.” That designation is consistent with Cruz’s report, although the profile does not explain the contractual circumstances or give a reason for the change. Hall’s departure should not be presented as an announcement that he has retired from combat sports.

Cruz reported that Hall remained on the roster and underwent drug testing during his absence. The available announcement does not identify a new promotion or a return date, and it does not establish that a particular injury caused the UFC’s decision. Those details remain unconfirmed rather than grounds for a medical or disciplinary explanation.

The UFC anti-doping program’s 2026 testing table records four tests for Hall. His presence in that table helps document the distinction between a fighter who has not competed and one who is no longer part of the organization. It does not establish that he had an upcoming bout.

Ryan Hall Leaves With Five Wins In Six UFC Appearances

His route into the organization began with The Ultimate Fighter 22 in 2015. Hall’s official biography explains that he won two exhibition matches by heel hook before losing a majority decision in his third contest. He nevertheless received a place in the finale when another finalist could not compete because of visa issues.

That opportunity produced a unanimous-decision victory over Artem Lobov and the season’s championship. The distinction matters when reviewing his record: the two-round contests filmed during the series were exhibitions, not additional professional UFC victories. His win in the three-round finale was the result that earned the title.

Ryan Hall has been removed from the UFC roster, I’m told. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz)

Hall subsequently beat Gray Maynard by unanimous decision in December 2016, submitted BJ Penn at UFC 232 in December 2018, and defeated Darren Elkins on the scorecards in July 2019. His heel-hook victory over Penn remains a prominent example of the submission game he brought into the promotion. The finish came at 2:46 of the opening round.

Ilia Topuria handed him his only UFC defeat in July 2021, stopping him at 4:47 of Round 1. Hall then returned against Darrick Minner at UFC 269 that December, winning a unanimous decision rather than ending his run on the Topuria setback. The judges scored his final UFC appearance 30-27, 30-27 and 29-27.

The promotion’s written account of the Minner fight describes repeated changes of position and submission attempts. Minner escaped Hall’s attacks, including a second-round triangle, but could not prevent him from controlling much of the grappling. In the third, Hall used an opening after a punch to bring the action back to the canvas and resume attacking submissions.

That final victory took Hall to a 9-2 professional record. His martial-arts work also extends beyond his own MMA bouts: his official biography identifies him as a jiu-jitsu instructor and coach at Fifty/50 in Falls Church, Virginia, and describes an online instructional project launched in January 2020.