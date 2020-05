Russian MMA Fighter Dmitry Kuznetsov Allegedly Assaulted Following Khabib Diss Track

Group Of Five Attacked Kuznetsov

A Russian mixed martial arts fighter claims to have been assaulted by a group of five men in retaliation for his diss track targeted at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dmitry “Anubis” Kuznetsov released the track titled “Hypocrisy King” late last month as it took aim at Nurmagomedov. Among other things, the video features Kuzentsov donning Nurmagomedov’s traditional papakha headwear as he spurns the advances of models while accepting a sexual favor from a man in his entourage.

It also references the incident where “The Eagle” made a homeless man do a push-up back in 2018 as well as an image of the champion sitting a bathtub with his teammates and friends among other things.

That certainly didn’t go down well with some Russian MMA fans or Nurmagomedov fans as Kuzentsov was allegedly assaulted and dragged along the concrete. His family has also received death threats.

“Now everyone will try to beat me up and humiliate me? This time five people, how many there will be the next time?” Kuznetsov wrote in a caption of an Instagram post showing himself with bruises (Via RT). “Why did you drag me along the concrete and tear my clothes? I don’t understand. Did they really want to rape me? I got some scratches and a hit in my head, so what? [You are] strange people. I’ll have to move away from my family for their safety. There will be no police report and no apologizing, I got nothing to apologize for. My intentions and spirit will not be broken.”

You can watch the diss track below:

Kuznetsov holds an 11-6 record in MMA according to Sherdog with his last outing coming in January when he submitted Arman Saparov. He notably competed for Fight Nights Global in the past.