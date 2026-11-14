Russia Leads IMMAF World Championships Combined Medal Standings

Russia finished first in IMMAF’s combined junior and senior medal standings, ahead of Tajikistan and Finland. The federation published its national table on November 14, a week after competition ended in Tbilisi, Georgia. These are amateur MMA world championship standings, not professional promotional rankings.

The tournament ran from November 1 through November 7. IMMAF’s opening report listed 881 competitors, with registration preceding the elimination rounds. The junior finals took place on November 6; the senior finals followed the next day. The newly posted table joins those two age categories.

The leading team collected 21 golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes, totaling 39. Tajikistan’s three golds, two silvers and four bronzes yielded nine medals. Finland also won three golds, alongside one silver and three bronzes, for seven overall.

Uzbekistan placed fourth, Ukraine fifth and England sixth. The ordering is not a simple count of all medals: Ukraine’s 12 exceed the totals of both teams immediately behind Russia. Some lower-ranked rows contain inconsistent medal-column totals; those figures are not reproduced here.

The #2026MMAWorlds Junior & Senior Combined Medals Table is here! 🥇 🥈 🥉 Russia, Tajikistan and Finland top the medal rankings. Which team impressed you most? 👊 pic.twitter.com/iYH9vw0Zby — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) November 14, 2026

Junior champions establish the leading teams

Russia’s junior team had already established a strong base. In its report on that age group, IMMAF credited the delegation with 12 gold medals. Junior strawweight champion Anzor Bogatyrev and bantamweight winner Ali Khizriev were among the athletes contributing to that haul. Anastasiia Tiunina took the women’s atomweight title.

Nurmagomed Magomedov was another Russian champion highlighted in the junior report, which identified his final opponent, Dominik Sitko, as the previous year’s youth world champion. That distinction matters when reading the combined sheet: these athletes were competing in the junior divisions, rather than all contributing senior titles.

Ukraine finished second in the junior-only table with two golds. Liliia Huhliak claimed the strawweight championship and Anastasiia Horodivska added the flyweight title. Elsewhere, England’s Valentina Pensavalle followed a youth world championship in 2025 with junior gold, while Georgia’s Nika Beridze became junior super-middleweight champion on home soil. Tajikistan’s Rahimjon Davlatzoda earned middleweight gold.

Senior titles spread across the national field

The senior finals added 20 world championships across 12 men’s and eight women’s divisions. Tajikistan’s Farhodi Davlatali moved from junior world champion in 2025 to senior strawweight champion in 2026.

The women’s finals also distributed championships across several countries. England’s Rachel Jackson secured bantamweight gold, Israel’s Pnina Aronov became flyweight champion, and France’s Assita Ouattara took the strawweight title. Poland’s Martyna Caruk emerged as lightweight champion, with Finland’s Isla Fono finishing on the other side of that final.

Angola’s Lionel Konda won the senior heavyweight championship. That gold contributed to Angola’s eighth-place finish. The combined sheet credits the delegation with one gold, three silvers and six bronzes, producing ten medals overall.