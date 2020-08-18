Since Jon Jones officially vacated his UFC Light Heavyweight title, the organization seems to be in a frenzy. Not in a negative sense, but the 205lb division is truly heating up. Almost immediately after vacating, the UFC announced Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253. Now, a former divisional mainstay in Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has officially re-entered the USADA testing pool, thus making a return to the sport inevitable.

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in USADA Testing Pool

As of now, Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz is currently in the works for UFC 253 on Sept. 26. Now, Rumble Johnson has also re-entered USADA’s testing pool. ESPN broke the news via Twitter.

Breaking: Anthony Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) will re-enter the UFC’s mandatory drug testing program this week in anticipation of a comeback, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). Right now, the plan is to come back as a light heavyweight. pic.twitter.com/5sclYSSaUF — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 18, 2020

The Return of Rumble

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has been teasing a return to the UFC ever since he left the sport. To be fair, fans have voiced their opinions on Johnson leaving the sport, to begin with. The consensus was that he was as exciting as a fighter as anyone of the roster. And, that he should have never left. Now, fans might get their wishes for Anthony to return to the cage, and in a major way. Rumble Johnson wants to return to the UFC octagon and in the past, has stated that he immediately wants the top 10 opponents.

It’s quite possible that the UFC’s 205lb division just went from one of the quietest divisions to one of the anticipated to watch overnight.