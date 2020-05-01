Rumble Johnson to Get a Top 10 Opponent When He Returns to the UFC

Dana White Says Rumble Johnson Will Get a Top 10 Opponent During UFC Return

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has been teasing a return to the UFC ever since he left the sport. To be fair, fans have voiced their opinions on Johnson leaving the sport, to begin with. The consensus was that he was as exciting as a fighter as anyone of the roster. And, that he should have never left. Now, fans might get their wishes for Anthony to return to the cage, and in a major way. Rumble Johnson wants to return to the UFC octagon and he wants the top 10 opponents.

Johnson has notoriously been known as one of the scariest fighters in the UFC. From the minute he returned to the company as a light heavyweight, he was amazingly dreaded. Acknowledging the fact that he viciously knocked out every adversary he encountered, not named Daniel Cormier, of course, there was sufficient reasoning for that concern.

Dana White Confirms Top 10 Opponent for Rumble via Reddit

More than likely, if and when AJ returns, it’ll be in the heavyweight division. Recently, UFC President Dana White answered a series of questions for MMA fans on Reddit. Dana was featured in the Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) series and was asked about Anthony Johnson.

Fan: Hey Dana, If Anthony “Rumble” Johnson finally comes back, which match up would you like for him to have first? personally, all the top 10 in LHW seem to be good matchups for him. Do you think he’d come back to a top 10 opponent, or a top 5? He vs Santos would be crazy!

“I’d give him somebody in the top 10. Let’s see what the landscape looks like when he comes back,” wrote Dana.

Making a Return

At this point, it is still unknown which weight class Rumble will make his return. But, both light heavyweight and heavyweight are two of the most shallow divisions in all of the sport. So, when Rumble returns, he could easily get a crack at UFC gold, if he’s still the Rumble Johnson that we all still remember.