(Photo) Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Shows Off New Slim Physique

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has a physique that is constantly changing. After all, Rumble has had professional fights across 4 divisions from welterweight all the way to heavyweight. Recently, Johnson showed off his new physique for his upcoming light heavyweight Bellator tournament debut.

Initially, Rumble led fans to believe that he would make a return to the UFC in their heavyweight division. However, ultimately he decided to signing a deal with Bellator and entering their Light Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. In the first round, Rumble will take on Yoel Romero, who also joined the promotion just in time to take part in the tournament.

Rumble Johnson’s New Physique

In a recent post on Instagram, Rumble shared a photo of him during a wrestling session. Fans of the sport were shocked to see Rumble look drastically smaller than normal. Especially due to previous photos which resembled a heavyweight.

“Solid day of wrestling with the squad, Thanks,” wrote Johnson on Instagram.

Ready for Bellator

Perhaps Johnson meant every word when he told fans how excited he was to fight in Bellator. Also, that he is as focused as he’s ever been and determined to fight.

“I’m just ready to go and fight,” Johnson said. “I look forward to the competition that’s out there. I think we can compete with the UFC with what we have. A lot of people think that just because the Bellator promotion isn’t what the UFC promotion is that the fighters aren’t (of) the same caliber, and there’s always levels to everything. Every business, every promotion. But Bellator is no joke,” finished Rumble.

Now that Rumble has debuted his new physique, are fans even more excited to see him compete at light heavyweight? Furthermore, would it be possible for Anthony Johnson to compete in Bellator’s middleweight division amongst the likes of Gegard Mousasi?

Now that Bellator is on a massive upswing, anything is possible.