Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Excited to be apart of Bellator, Praises Caliber of Competition

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson appreciates the time that he spent with the UFC. However, Rumble is ready to fight once more as he begins his next chapter in the Bellator light heavyweight division. Although Anthony has competed in many MMA organizations, his next chapter will help solidify that Bellator has a high caliber of fighters.

Initially, Rumble led fans to believe that he would make a return to the UFC in their heavyweight division. However, ultimately he decided to signing a deal with Bellator and entering their Light Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. In the first round, Rumble will take on Yoel Romero, who also joined the promotion just in time to take part in the tournament.

Rumble Excited to Sign with Bellator

Fresh off of the tournament announcement paired with a new streaming deal on Showtime Sports, Bellator is trending upwards. Speaking on The Spaniard Show, Rumble spoke about how excited he is to be apart of the organization at this time of its growth.

“Signing with Bellator it was just a new beginning for me,” Johnson said. “I had a lot of fun in UFC, I give all of my credit for the most part to the UFC because the world wouldn’t know who Rumble Johnson was or is if it wasn’t for UFC. So I give all of the credit. I wish we all could be getting them fat checks like the NFL players and the NBA players, but it is what it is, I’m always preaching that.”

Elevating the Company Talent

Furthermore, he spoke about the level of athletes in Bellator. With many misconceptions that the promotion is a minor league in comparison to the UFC, Rumble wants to change that narrative.

“I’m just ready to go and fight,” Johnson said. “I look forward to the competition that’s out there. I think we can compete with the UFC with what we have. A lot of people think that just because the Bellator promotion isn’t what the UFC promotion is that the fighters aren’t (of) the same caliber, and there’s always levels to everything. Every business, every promotion. But Bellator is no joke,” finished Rumble.

