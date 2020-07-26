In the co-main event of the evening, two legends of the sport face off for the third time. The former Pride and UFC champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) is up against “Lil Nog” Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9). Rua vs Nogueira is up next on UFC on ESPN 14 from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Round 1

Shogun comes out orthodox and Nogueira is in the southpaw stance. Shogun lands an early leg kick and forces Nogueira to slide around the fence. Shogun pushes Nogueira to the fence and gets into a clinch. Nogueira lands a couple of punches to the body but Shogun retaliates with a knee. The fighters disengage. Nogueira lands a straight left hand. Shogun lands another low calf kick. Nogueira takes the center of the octagon and looks to initiate the action. Another straight left-hand lands for Nogueira and Shogun forces a clinch. Shogun lands a right hand but Nogueira lands a right hand of his own. Shogun rushes into a takedown and holds Nogueira down until the end of the round.

10-9 Shogun

Round 2

Shogun opens up the second round with a body kick and starts a clinch. Shogun faints and lands a short right hand. Nogueira lands a one-two combination and Shogun lands a right leg kick. Nogueira charges for a takedown and lands in top position. Nogueira lands some ground and pound and maintains top position. Shogun manages to scramble back to his feet and he lands a left hand. Shogun attempts a takedown but Nogueira stops it. Shogun closes the distance and lands a nice counter right hand. Shogun lands yet another leg kick followed by a body kick. Nogueira goes on the offensive and keeps pressuring Shogun. Shogun stalks Nogueira along the fence as the round ends.

10-9 Shogun

Round 3

The third and final round starts with Shogun taking the center of the cage. Shogun lands another leg kick and keeps the distance between him and Nogueira. Left-hand lands for Nogueira, he eats an inside low kick from Shogun. Shogun lands a body kick followed by a right hand. Overhand left lands for Shogun. Nogueira lands left hand but Shogun answers with a left hook. Shogun lands a big right hand and takes Nogueira down. Shogun is in half guard and lands some ground and pound. Nogueira attempts a sweep but Shogun remains on top as the round ends.

10-9 Shogun

Official results: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua defeats Antonio Rogerio Nogueira via split decision. (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check the highlights below:

