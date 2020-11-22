Brandon Royval had an unfortunate end to his fight with Brandon Moreno.

The pair met each other in a pivotal flyweight encounter that headlined the UFC 255 prelims in what many observers believed was the people’s main event.

After what was an action-packed first round that ensued, Royval appeared to have injured himself during an exchange on the ground. Moreno took advantage as he rained down hammerfists before the referee stopped the fight with just a second remaining in the first round.

Royval was clearly in pain as many, including the commentary team, were trying to figure out how exactly he injured himself.

Royval Shoulder Popped Out

Of course, it was soon revealed that his shoulder had popped out of the socket with Royval’s coach popping it back into place soon after.

Footage of it can be seen below:

While Daniel Cormier stated that Royval was now good to continue, the latter still appeared to be in some pain as he was holding on to his shoulder even as Bruce Buffer was reading the official result.

Hopefully, we will get to see the pair throw down in the future again as while Moreno won fair and square, we didn’t get to truly see what both fighters were capable of.