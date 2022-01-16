Brandon Royval Earns Split Decision Win Over Rogerio Bontorin – UFC Vegas 46 Results (Highlights)

A flyweight encounter between Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bontorin is taking place now (Saturday, Jan 15, 2021) at UFC Vegas 46.

Round 1

Royval advances forward. He lands a body kick. Royval slips during a kick but is back to his feet. Royval continues to attack the body while landing a couple of check hooks. Bontorin has not landed anything of significance so far. Royval begins to establish a jab.

Bontorin connects with a right. Royval just about misses a spinning backfist as Bontorin catches his kick. Bontorin gets the body lock and takes Royval down. Royval scrambles and is able to get to his feet soon after. Bontorin takes him down again soon after. Royval rolls and gets to his feet while still being controlled. The round ends.

Round 2

Royval opens with a couple of leg kicks. However, Bontorin sits him down with a left hook. Royval threatens with a triangle but Bontorin is in no trouble as he passes to side mount before taking Royval’s back. Royval gets out and manages to get Bontorin in his guard. Royval gets to his feet but Bontorin still has the body lock. Royval separates.

Royval lands a one-two but drops to the ground as his ankle rolled. Royval goes for a spinning back elbow but is taken down by Bontorin again. Royval back to his feet yet again but is clinched up against the fence. They separate and return to striking. Bontorin lands a nice left hook that makes Royval take a few steps back. Bontorin takes him down again with a body lock takedown. Bontorin ends the round strong.

Round 3

Royval is not slowing down as he continues to up the pressure. However, Bontorin continues to throw hooks in response. Royval lands a couple of body kicks. Royval is having more success but is taken down by Bontorin again. He threatens with an omoplata but Bontorin doesn’t appear to be in any trouble.

Royval appears to have sunk in a standing armbar but Bontorin gets out and goes back to side control. However, it looked like Bontorin tapped in real time during the armbar attempt. Royval scrambles and gets on top now. Royval lands some strikes and elbows from the top as Bontorin looks content being on the bottom. Royval ends the fight strong!

Official Result: Brandon Royval defeats Rogerio Bontorin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

No signs of slowing down at the start of the 3rd! 🚂 #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/YlH7b1aK3D — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022

Secures the split decision 🔒 It's back in the win column for @BrandonRoyval at #UFCVegas46! [ We're LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/K0qRIQmqzc — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022