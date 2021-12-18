Roxanne Modafferi Gets Engaged After Her Boyfriend Suffers illegal Flying Knee at Titan FC 73

Going into 2022, there will be no round-by-round bells for Roxanne Modafferi. Instead, it will be wedding bells.

A Happily Engaged Warrior

The UFC veteran is truly living up to her nickname, ‘The Happy Warrior’. Her career as a warrior is coming to an end soon, as Modafferi will retire, win or lose, against Casey O’Neill in February. Nevertheless, she seems to be happier than ever.

Modafferi would get engaged on Friday, with her boyfriend Chris Roman. While Modafferi did end up saying yes, not everything went according to Roman’s plan.

Roman had made the plan to propose to his girlfriend after his fight at Titan FC 73. Modafferi would end up being in his corner, as a teammate, but later his fiancée.

The tale of the night was a crazy one as Roman fought Asa Ten Pow, a great muay thai striker. The bout would boast a long duration as Ten Pow drove a powerful (and illegal) knee. Roman would fall faceplant into the canvas caused by the illegal move.

The quick 21-second fight would result in a disqualification, leaving Roman as the winner.

Folks, @Roxyfighter is off the market! Love is in the air at #TitanFC73 pic.twitter.com/7hvpBcqoVV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 18, 2021

She Said Yes!

Following that, Roman would do a knee of his own, bending it and proposing to Roxanne Modafferi post-fight. ‘The Happy Warrior’ happily said yes, after asking if Roman was okay after the knee, of course.

“My boyfriend took an illegal knee at 21 seconds into the fight and it got called a no-contest.” Modaferri wrote on Instagram. “I’m sad for Chris that he didn’t get as much fight time…. but then HE PROPOSED! 彼氏はプロポーズした！I went “omg are you okay… Um YES!!” I love you for the rest of our lives, Chris Roman!! The fight result sucked but it was kinda epic you proposed on a national broadcast…”

This would be the only win for Roman in the night, as the result changed from DQ win to a no-contest.

Modafferi next returning at UFC 271 against Casey O’Neill which will serve as her retirement fight.

Congratulations to Roman and Modafferi on getting engaged.