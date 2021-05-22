Ben Rothwell Submits Chris Barnett In The Second Round – UFC Vegas 27 Results (Highlights)

UFC veteran Ben Rothwell makes his first walk to the octagon of 2021 at UFC Vegas 27, which takes place (Sat., May 22, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. His opponent is a UFC newcomer, Chris Barnett. Rothwell is arguably in the twilight of his career. However, will his veteran savvy be too much for the taekwondo practitioner in Barnett

Round 1

Barnett lands several leg kicks early. Barnett lands a clean combination. Rothwell lands a hard body shot. Barnett attempts a spinning heel kick. Rothwell forces Barnett to the mat and takes half guard. Rothwell progresses to full mount. Barnett gives his back and slips out. Both men start exchanging overhands.

Round 2

Barnett appears to be out of stamina. He attempts a few superman punches. Both men connect with heavy shots. Rothwell lands a clean uppercut. Barnett attempts a desperate single leg. Rothwell locks up a D’ARCE. Barnett taps!

Official Decision: Ben Rothwell def. Chris Barnett via sub (guillotine) (R2, 2:07)

Check out the highlights below: