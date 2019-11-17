Davy Gallon Annihilated UFC Vet Ross Pearson Via Superb Kick (Highlights)

Davy Gallon Destroyed The Former UFC Fighter Ross Pearson Via Rolling Thunder Kick

Ross Pearson debuted in Probellum MMA, but it didn’t go well for him. The event happened earlier today (Saturday, November 16, 2019) in London, England, but he suffered one of the most painful knockouts of his career.

French fighter Davy Gallon destroyed “The Real Deal” in the third round. Fighters were circling and the Gallon launched a vicious rolling thunder kick that turned the lights out on Pearson.

Davy Gallon KOs Ross Pearson with a ROLLING THUNDER in R3 at Probellum 1 in London. OH MY GOD #Probellum1 pic.twitter.com/Uza57ScMmH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 16, 2019

This is one of the most entertaining knockouts in 2019. After losses to John Makdessi and Desmond Green, this is Pearson’s third defeat in a row.

What are your thoughts on Gallon’s fantastic strike? Should Pearson quit fighting?