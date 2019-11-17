Davy Gallon Annihilated UFC Vet Ross Pearson Via Superb Kick (Highlights)

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Ross Pearson
Image: Twitter @Grabaka_Hitman

Davy Gallon Destroyed The Former UFC Fighter Ross Pearson Via Rolling Thunder Kick

Ross Pearson debuted in Probellum MMA, but it didn’t go well for him. The event happened earlier today (Saturday, November 16, 2019) in London, England, but he suffered one of the most painful knockouts of his career.

French fighter Davy Gallon destroyed “The Real Deal” in the third round. Fighters were circling and the Gallon launched a vicious rolling thunder kick that turned the lights out on Pearson.

This is one of the most entertaining knockouts in 2019. After losses to John Makdessi and Desmond Green, this is Pearson’s third defeat in a row.

What are your thoughts on Gallon’s fantastic strike? Should Pearson quit fighting?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here