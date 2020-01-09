Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade 2 Verbally Agreed On For UFC 249

UFC Targeting Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade 2 For April

Rose Namajunas seems to be making her long-awaited return to competition. The UFC is looking to book her in a rematch against Jessica Andrade at UFC 249.

Namajunas has not competed since May of last year, when she lost her UFC Strawweight title. She lost the bout with Jessica Andrade in devastating fashion, by slam. It was a devastating knockout, and one of the best of 2019.

Following this victory Namajunas was uncertain about her fighting future. She expressed disinterest in competing at any point in the near future. Furthermore, she even verbalized thoughts of retirement, citing the desire to start a farm.

However, it seems that “Thug” Rose Namajunas will not be going anywhere after all. According to reports, it would seem that she and the aforementioned Andrade have verbally agreed to rematch. Moreover, the bout is expected to go down at UFC 249, on April 18th.

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade 2 is close to being finalized for UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 9, 2020

Although not official yet, this would be Jessica Andrade’s first bout since losing the title she took from Namajunas. China’s Weili Zhang managed to blow through the Brazilian in less than a minute. However, her layoff was not nearly as long, sitting at just over six months, come fight time.

This bout is exciting for many reasons. The first time these two ladies met, Namajunas was getting the best of the exchanges, until her ill-fated slam. On top of that, this bout is an addition to an already anticipated card, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson.

UFC 249 goes down April 18th, in Brooklyn, New York. When the bout becomes official, Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade will almost certainly be on the main card, if not the co-main event.