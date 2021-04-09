Rory Macdonald Faces UFC Veteran Curtis Millender In PFL Debut On April 29

Former Bellator Welterweight Champion Rory Macdonald has yet another name to prepare for in his highly-anticipated PFL debut. He will take on fellow UFC and Bellator veteran, “Curtious” Curtis Millender, MMA Junkie reports.

Macdonald was originally set to face off against David Michaud, however Michaud would be forced to withdraw from his bout with Macdonald. Michaud would reveal that he has a serious heart condition and is looking at retirement from MMA altogether.

Curtis Millender Answers The Call

With Michaud out, the PFL would quickly look for a replacement. Millender would be sent the contract to fight Macdonald on just three weeks’ notice.

Millender is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sabah Homasi at Bellator 243 last August. “Curtious” is currently 1-3 in his last four fights. After getting wins over the likes of Max Griffin, Thiago Alves, and Siyar Bahadurzada, Millender would drop his next two fights in the UFC.

A decision loss to Belal Muhammad would lead the UFC to release the KO artist. Millender would pack up and moved to Bellator where he’d get back in the win column against Moses Murrietta. Losing to Homasi after that, Millender would once again enter free agency. The Professional Fighters League would be the first promotion to link up with Millender.

The Return Of The Red King

Rory Macdonald is set to make his comeback to the cage for the first time since losing his world title to Douglas Lima in their rematch that came in October 2019.

The result of the rematch would leave Rory to test the waters of free agency.

The Bellator Grand Prix finalist would look to challenge for yet another $1 million tournament. Macdonald would sign with the PFL in hopes of finally capturing the cash prize and another gold belt to add to his collection.

Macdonald would have to sit out for 2020, because of PFL’s decision to stay inactive due to COVID-19. However, the promotion is back better than ever with signings such as Anthony Pettis, Fabricio Werdum, and of course the former UFC title challenger.

The matchup between Macdonald and Millender will take place in PFL’s sequel to its return at PFL 2 on April 29th in Atlantic City.