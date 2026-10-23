Roque Conceicao Reportedly Draws Nilson Rojas For UFC 335 Debut

Roque Conceicao has a reported opponent for his UFC debut: Nilson Rojas. The flyweight matchup is being lined up for UFC 335 on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, giving a recent Contender Series contract winner his first assignment on the promotion’s regular schedule.

Nolan King reported the pairing after speaking with two people familiar with the arrangement who requested anonymity because an official announcement had not been made. His originating social post appeared early on October 23. The booking should therefore be treated as reported rather than as a newly published UFC confirmation.

Conceicao brings a 12-3 professional record, with 11 wins inside the distance. Rojas is 9-1 and looking to respond to his first UFC appearance ending in defeat. The Brazilian newcomer and the Peruvian returnee arrive at this proposed meeting with different immediate tasks, despite both having built finish-heavy records.

Roque Conceicao (12-3) vs. Nilson Rojas (9-1) is set for #UFC335 in Las Vegas, per multiple sources Story headed to @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/PoPCYhk5Po — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 23, 2026

Conceicao converted his second opportunity

The route into the roster was not straightforward for Conceicao. In his first Contender Series appearance, he dropped Imanol Rodriguez but ultimately lost. Returning to the same audition a year later meant trying to secure the contract that had escaped him, rather than defending an established UFC place.

He made that return count against Alexander Chavez on October 6. Conceicao pursued the exchanges aggressively, but the decisive work came on the mat: he secured a triangle choke, held on when Chavez lifted and slammed him, and tightened the submission until his opponent tapped in the opening round.

Earlier in that fight, Chavez had tried to manage the distance with kicks. Conceicao answered with leg strikes and a heavy kick to the body before an overhand right brought the exchange into closer quarters. When Chavez changed levels for a takedown, the Brazilian briefly threatened a guillotine before their scramble produced the triangle. He was awarded a UFC contract after showing both the attacking striking and the submission that completed his second tryout.

Rojas has already faced the opening-night test

Rojas’ August 29 appearance in Shanghai ended against Bilal Hasan at 2:28 of the second round. The finalized UFC result identifies a knockout by right hand. He therefore approaches the reported December meeting seeking his first victory in the promotion, rather than extending an unbeaten UFC run.

The bout nevertheless included a recovery. Hasan hurt him to the body and did damage after taking him down early, before Rojas rallied toward the end of the first round. Rojas then briefly put Hasan down with a push kick in the second, only to be caught by the finishing right.

The contrast with Conceicao is in how their most recent opportunities ended: the Brazilian protected a submission through an opponent’s attempt to break it, while Rojas was stopped shortly after creating an opening of his own. Their proposed meeting would give each a different test of managing those changes of position.

The event’s official listing currently features Charles Oliveira against Diego Lopes and a separate flyweight contest between Brandon Moreno and Charles Johnson. Its main-card start is displayed as December 13 at 02:00 UTC, which corresponds to Saturday evening, December 12, in Las Vegas.