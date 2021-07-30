Juancamilo Ronderos Faces USADA Suspension After Positive Cocaine Test

Juancamilo Ronderos has received a one-month suspension from fighting to do to a recent failed drug test from USADA. Ronderos tested positive for traces of cocaine. His sample was collected for his UFC debut on May 22 at UFC Vegas 27 from USADA.

Juancamilo Ronderos Recieves USADA suspension

Yesterday, USADA broke the news on their website about the suspension. Details of the report stated that Juancamilo would also receive a reduced suspension due to a host of factors from the sanctioning body.

“Alvis, 26, tested positive for cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine as the result of a sample collected in competition at the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on May 22, 2021. Cocaine, a non-Specified stimulant, is prohibited in-competition and considered a Substance of Abuse under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and the UFC Prohibited List,” read the report.

Details of the Reduced Suspension and Collection

USADA additionally revealed details of the reduced suspension. The punishment for testing positive for cocaine wasn’t as harsh due to the drug not having any performance-enhancing abilities inside the octagon.

“Alvis received a reduction to the otherwise applicable period of ineligibility because under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Athletes may receive a reduced sanction for Substances of Abuse if they can establish by a preponderance of the evidence that the violation did not enhance. And, was not intended to enhance, the athlete’s performance in a Bout and they subsequently complete a drug rehabilitation program. Alvis’ one-month period of ineligibility began on May 22, 2021, the date his positive sample was collected. Alvis’ positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Which, is resolving the case in accordance with its rules.”

Ronderos was scheduled to face Zarrukh Adashev tomorrow on the main card of UFC Vegas 33. However, he was pulled from the card in July and replaced with Ryan Benoit.