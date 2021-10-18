Ronda Rousey Voices Support For Breastfeeding In Public After Birth of Daughter

While her exit from mixed martial arts was less than graceful, Ronda Rousey is still a vocal and influential figure in the world. Now she seems to be using her influence to help support women’s rights to breastfeed their children in public.

Rousey appeared to never have been happier, than when she and Travis Browne announced the birth of their daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. After all, there was once a point when she felt like her life was at an all-time low, and she went on record to say that the thought of having Travis’s baby was one of the only things keeping her alive.

Ronda Rousey Normalizes Breastfeeding

Now it seems that Ronda Is doing her best to advocate for women’s rights for breastfeeding. She recently posted a photo to Instagram, showing an intimate shot of her feeding her daughter, with a caption that explain that she planned on doing so while flying in an airplane, even if it might make some people uncomfortable.

“Our boys asked me the other day how I’m gunna feed Pō on the plane when we take her with us to Hawaii. And I was like ‘uhhh, same way I always do’ 🤷🏼‍♀️Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren’t sure if it was appropriate in public,” Rousey wrote. “Motherhood’s some badass, primal, beautiful s—t that shouldn’t be hidden. It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out and now makes everything she needs to thrive🤯 It’s really nothing to be ashamed of, it’s something to brag about🤰🏼👩🏼‍🍼”

There has been a lot of behavior from Ronda Rousey in the past that fans being not agree with, especially when it comes to the end of her run in the UFC. That said, this seems like a great call from her, and it is cool to see her using her platform to speak up and advocate for an issue that should not be a problem, but somehow is for some.