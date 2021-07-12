Ronda Rousey Praises Conor McGregor For Handling Loss To Dustin Poirier, Conor Responds

Even after he broke his leg in the UFC 264 main event, Conor McGregor was still talking trash and trying to set up another fight with Dustin Poirier. This is something that has earned the respect of Ronda Rousey.

Rousey is not one who is known for her ability to handle losses well, completely disappearing after suffering defeat at the legs of Holly Holm. Even when she finally returned, she did no media, only to vanish into the world of pro wrestling when she got beat by Amanda Nunes, never really discussing her losses.

However it seems that the former bantamweight champion has a lot of respect for Conor, and how he continued to talk trash while on the canvas with a broken leg, after his UFC 264 fight with Poirier. Taking to Twitter, she praised the Irishman, admitting that he showed composure that she is incapable of herself.

I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA – I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor Responds To Ronda Rousey

To be clear, most people did not share these same sentiments that Ronda Rousey had. In fact, it seemed like the general consensus is that it was rather classless for Conor McGregor to still be talking about Dustin’s wife, while he was on the canvas with a broken leg.

Nevertheless, Conor appreciated the words of the former champ, and said as much with a response on social media. After he was finished getting surgery on his leg, he replied to Ronda, showing his thanks for her kind words.

Thank you for the message Ronda!

I appreciate it greatly ❤️ https://t.co/850LvnJFPn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Regardless of how you feel about either fighter or how they have handled defeat, it is nice to see Ronda Rousey offering support to Conor McGregor. She does not often speak on MMA related issues anymore, so this was certainly a kind gesture.