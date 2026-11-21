Ronald Paradeiser and David Kozma will meet at welterweight when OKTAGON returns to Ostrava on March 6, 2027. The promotion announced the pairing Saturday, putting two established names from its Czech and Slovak roster on opposite sides of the cage at OKTAGON 104.

The event is scheduled for Mustang Aréna. Paradeiser is listed at 24-11 and Kozma at 35-15, with the promotion’s current welterweight rankings placing them second and fifth respectively. That gives the matchup significance beyond a familiar name appearing in front of a regional audience: both are already positioned inside the division’s top five.

Paradeiser gets another established welterweight test

Paradeiser brings a recent victory into the booking. On October 31, he defeated Tyrone Pfeifer by unanimous decision over three rounds at OKTAGON 96 in Munich. It was an important change of direction after consecutive defeats earlier in the year, rather than the continuation of an unbeaten run.

Kaik Brito stopped him with a spinning backfist in the third round in February, and Jack Grant submitted him with a first-round twister in June. The win over Pfeifer therefore gives Paradeiser a platform to rebuild against another experienced opponent, with his place near the top of the current rankings adding weight to the assignment.

The Munich card underwent several lineup changes, including Jessin Ayari stepping into the title fight and the cancellation of Hafeni Nafuka’s bout with Ivan Klevets. Paradeiser’s next announced appearance now shifts attention from that October event to the promotion’s March visit to Ostrava.

OKTAGON confirmed the new matchup in its announcement below.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Two of the best welterweights in OKTAGON will collide when Ronald Paradeiser (24-11) 🇸🇰 faces David Kozma (35-15) 🇨🇿 in Ostrava. Who will earn a huge win at #OKTAGON104 on March 6? 🎫 https://t.co/JwkO4LoRfm pic.twitter.com/1WBiRkKhAi — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 21, 2026

Kozma arrives after three straight victories

Kozma’s recent record presents a different trajectory. He has won all three of his 2026 appearances: decisions against Jozef Wittner in February and David Zawada in August, followed by a first-round submission of Christian Eckerlin in September. The Eckerlin finish came by rear-naked choke at 4:58, closing the fight just before the opening round expired.

Those results followed defeats against Bojan Velickovic, Ion Surdu and Robert Pukac across his previous three appearances. His meeting with Paradeiser consequently pairs one fighter extending a three-fight recovery with another who has just returned to winning form. Neither recent sequence needs an invented rivalry to explain why the booking matters.

Kozma also carries a substantial championship history in this organization. OKTAGON identifies him as its longest-reigning welterweight champion, having won the belt against Gábor Boráros in 2018 and made five successful defenses before losing it to Brito in late 2022. Paradeiser is himself a former OKTAGON lightweight champion, making this a meeting of fighters with title-winning experience in different divisions.

The current welterweight champion is Amiran Gogoladze, with Grant ranked first ahead of Paradeiser. The announcement does not designate Paradeiser–Kozma a title fight or promise a championship opportunity to the winner. What is confirmed is a top-five welterweight pairing on the Ostrava schedule. It also adds another named matchup to the promotion’s longer-term plans after its broadcast partnership extension through 2031.

For the host city, the date marks a return after a 13-month gap between OKTAGON events, according to the promotion’s event page. Tickets are already being offered for Mustang Aréna, while the confirmed welterweight booking gives that return an early competitive focal point.