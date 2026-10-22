Ronald Humphrey Reportedly Draws Nikolay Veretennikov For UFC Debut

Ronald Humphrey is reportedly headed to UFC 335 for his promotional debut against Nikolay Veretennikov. Nolan King reported that the welterweight matchup is planned for December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Two people familiar with the booking supplied the information on condition of anonymity because the UFC had not announced it. The report identifies Humphrey as 5-0 and Veretennikov as 14-8; it does not establish a position on the running order or a broadcast slot for their fight.

The pairing puts an unbeaten newcomer against someone with six UFC appearances. Humphrey’s five professional victories comprise four knockouts or technical knockouts and one submission. His record includes appearances in LFA and CFFC before his contract-winning performance, so December would mark a change in promotion rather than the beginning of his professional career.

The December card also includes Brandon Moreno against Charles Johnson at flyweight.

The performance that earned Humphrey his contract

On August 25, Humphrey submitted Alexis Miranda with a rear-naked choke at 4:03 of the first round on Dana White’s Contender Series. Miranda opened with a double jab and right hand before being taken down. He repeatedly fought back to his feet, but Humphrey answered those escapes with knees and further takedowns.

The official recap also records Miranda landing body punches during the standing exchanges. An elbow and a knockdown shifted the sequence decisively, followed by another lift to the canvas and the move to the back that produced the submission.

The son of former Strikeforce fighter Ron “Abongo” Humphrey subsequently received a UFC contract. In the promotion’s written account of the contract awards, White addressed him directly:

“Ronald, you are an animal. An absolute animal!”

White highlighted how rounded his skills already looked with only four professional fights entering that night. He also recalled Sean Shelby describing the difficulty of finding opponents for the prospect before the signing, then told the matchmaker:

“You’re not going to be able to get anyone to fight him, either!”

Humphrey told Laura Sanko he intended to bring an aggressive, entertaining approach to the UFC welterweight division. Those remarks belong to August, not the new booking report. White separately discussed the newcomer at the post-fight press conference, while Humphrey outlined his welterweight ambitions after joining the roster.

DWCS standout Ronald Humphrey (5-0) has his debut He'll fight Nikolay Veretennikov (14-8) at #UFC335 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas, multiple sources say Story headed to @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/2hfuugtIC7 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 22, 2026

A different route through the same proving ground

Veretennikov also competed on Contender Series, losing a unanimous decision to Michael Morales in September 2021. He did not enter the UFC immediately afterward: his promotional debut came against Danny Barlow in August 2024. That fight also went to the judges and ended in a defeat.

His two UFC wins came against Francisco Prado by split decision in July 2025 and Niko Price by first-round stoppage in February 2026. Austin Vanderford and Punahele Soriano account for two other losses during that run. The Price victory lasted 1:42, illustrating that the veteran has produced quick finishes at this level too.

Most recently, Khaos Williams stopped him with strikes at 3:31 of Round 1 on May 16. The proposed December matchup would bring Veretennikov back from that defeat against a newcomer whose finishing record has not yet been tested in a UFC roster bout.