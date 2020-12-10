Combate Americas is interested in MMA’s hottest new free agent Yoel Romero. Romero was recently let go by the UFC as part of their 60 fighter roster cut. Now, the Latin American catered promotion is interested in Romero to make a super fight against Tito Ortiz.

Combate Americas usually focuses on signing younger fighters. They primarily cater to a Hispanic millennial audience and can be seen on DAZN, AXS TV, Univision, and Univision Deportes. Furthermore, their brand caters to new fighters, new fans, and MMA in new countries.

Combate on Romero vs Ortiz

Combate spoke to Middle Easy about the potential signing of Yoel Romero. Previously, it was announced that both Bellator and the PFL were not interested in signing the 43-year-old. Both companies stated that they’re interested in younger talent and only have a limited number of TV slots for big-name fighters. Which left many fans questioning the next landing spot for Yoel.

“Combate Americas typically signs newer fighters. However, (Combate) would be interested in exploring a potential Superfight between Yoel (Romero) and Tito Ortiz. (Combate) heard Yoel was considering moving up to 205 so, if he is, this is a fight (we) would be interested in looking into,” said Combates to Middle Easy.

Potential Tale of the Tape

Romero is currently riding a three-fight losing streak which is the only losing streak of his career. However, all three fights have been against both the #1 contenders in the UFC’s Middleweight division at that time. As well as the current champion Israel Adesanya.

Yoel is still a dangerous opponent for any fighter, even at his current age, and exited the UFC as the #4 ranked Middleweight in the world.

Ortiz, on the other hand, is currently on a three-fight win streak with his latest being a 1st round submission over Alberto El Patrón at Combate Americas 51. Currently, Ortiz is signed to a multi-fight deal with the company.

If Romero is considering moving to light heavyweight, the fight could be a major boost in exposure to the North American market. Both competitors are Latin American superstars in the sport with box office name value.

Are fans interested in seeing Yoel Romero take on Tito Ortiz in a light heavyweight showdown?