Fans of Yoel Romero will be excited to know that the “Soldier of God” is still a long way from retirement. Instead, news recently broke that Yoel will be facing Uriah Hall in a Middleweight clash this summer. The timetable for the matchup seems to be around August. News of the fight was reported via Ariel Helwani of ESPN on social media.

Having a chance to face Romero is exactly what Uriah Hall has wanted. Hall was originally listed to face Jacare Souza at UFC 249. However, the event was suspended due to the global pandemic. The fight was then rescheduled to take place on a later date. However, one day before, Souza was forced to pull from the fight after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hall on Wanting to Face Romero

Nonetheless, Uriah made it clear that he would want to face a highly ranked opponent since not being able to face Jacare. In him and his coach’s decision, Romero would be the best option to secure a path to the UFC Middleweight title. They previously spoke to BJPenn.com about potentially facing Yoel.

“I want to see Uriah get a highly-ranked opponent like Yoel Romero,” said coach Saus. The champ just fought him and let’s see how Uriah does against him. That would be great for him if he could have a good performance against Yoel. I want to see him get closer to a title shot because Uriah vs. Israel would be such a great fight. There styles just mesh. Who wouldn’t want to see Uriah vs. Israel? That would be awesome.”

Making the Matchup

The matchup will be a breath of fresh air for each competitor. Hall will once again have the opportunity to climb the Middleweight rankings. Where Romero won’t have to feel the pressure of title implications being on the line. With both men willing to exchange in the pocket (hopefully), the matchup should be a banger.