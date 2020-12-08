According to reports, both Bellator and PFL are not interested in Yoel Romero. Romero was the first of at least 60 fighters that will be cut from the UFC before the end of the year. However, it might be more difficult for him to find a new home than fans would have originally thought.

Roster Cuts

UFC President Dana White was clear about the UFC’s plans before the year is out. Over 60 fighters will be cut from the roster before January. This could be due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic that seriously hurt that promotion’s revenue.

“It’s not just Yoel,” White said on Romero’s release. “We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. Probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year. Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old. Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. “You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks.”

Bellator Not Interested in Yoel Romero

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Bellator isn’t interested in the services of Romero either.

Ariel on Yoel Romero: Surprisingly, I'm told Bellator not interested. I'm told PFL not interested.#DCandHelwani — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) December 7, 2020

“Ariel on Yoel Romero: Surprisingly, I’m told Bellator not interested. I’m told PFL not interested.

#DCandHelwani”

When the UFC released Anderson Silva, Bellator President Scott Coker made it clear that they wouldn’t rush to sign him either. This is due to the company’s new business model which focuses on building younger talent, rather than catching the tail end of a legend’s career.

Landing Spots for Yoel

Unfortunately, this leaves just a few landing spots for Romero now that the big 3 have said no. If both Bellator and the PFL aren’t interested in Yoel, it mainly leaves open promotions in Asia such as RIZIN and ONE Championship.

However, Yoel Romero going to Combate Americas would make sense, as the promotion caters toward a Hispanic audience.