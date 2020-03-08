Yoel Romero Frustrated with Israel Adensaya Loss During Post Fight Presser

Yoel Romero Reacts to his Loss at UFC 248

Yoel Romero is having a hard time believing that Israel Adesanya is a fighting champion. In fact, he compares him to the likes of Usain Bolt when it comes to running around inside of the cage. In Romero’s point of view, Adesanya did nothing but run during their matchup at UFC 248. Immediately after the matchup, Romero reacted to the loss he suffered at the hands of Izzy, taking as many shots as he could at his opponent as possible.

UFC 248

Adesanya vs Romero was the definition of a fight being a “marathon, not a sprint.” Neither man truly pushed the pace or engaged with each other the way that fans were hoping for. In fact, at the beginning of the fight, Romero put his hands up and stood still in the center of the octagon for over 30 seconds.

As the fight progressed, Adesanya began to fight strategically. Picking his shots, he chose to play the game at a distance, making sure to not put himself in the way of danger. Using leg kicks, Izzy was able to cruise his way to a smart but uneventful unanimous decision victory.

Romero on Adesanya Loss

After the fight, Romero spoke at the post-fight press conference. Accompanied by his translator, Yoel had a lot to say about his frustrations with how Israel decided to fight.

“It’s impossible to fight against a ghost. I don’t know how anyone expected me to fight against a ghost,” said Romero. “I’m going to start training for track or Ycross country. Because obviously, he (Adesanya) is a cross country and track star, so I need to catch up to his sport.”

Next for Romero

As he went on, he continued to trash Adesanya’s gameplan and execution. However, he completely neglected his timid gameplan that allowed for conserving energy with virtually no striking output.

Romero finished by saying he was upset that he couldn’t give the fight that the fans wanted. And, if that was the last time fans get to see Yoel in a title fight, it certainly wasn’t his best effort.