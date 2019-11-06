VIDEO: Yoel Romero Blasts Adesanya For ‘Running Away’ From Him

Yoel Romero Accuses Israel Adesanya Of Running From Him

It was recently revealed that Yoel Romero would not be fighting Israel Adesanya. Upon hearing the news, he suggests it was for an interesting reason.

It was expected that Adesanya would make his first title defense against Paulo Costa. However those plans when would change when it was revealed that Costa had injured his bicep. Insert perennial top contender Yoel Romero.

Initially, UFC President Dana White was not against this match up. Additionally, Adesanya even went as far as saying he wanted to fight Romero. Despite this, White said that Yoel, who last lost to Costa, would need a win before fighting for the title again.

Nevertheless, Yoel Romero thinks there is a different reason the bout isn’t coming together. In a recent Instagram video, he calls out Adesanya, accusing the middleweight champ of running from him.

“hey ADESANYA why you calling me out and now you run away? I am muscled, I am something like this? No man, fight. Take it today. Call Dana White and say, ‘Give me the f–king date.’ That’s it.”

This is not the first time Romero has sent a video message to Israel Adesanya. Although these messages never cease to be entertaining. Moreover, he has a very good point; “The Solider Of God” is one of the scariest, most muscular men on the planet.

It is uncertain who Israel Adesanya would fight, if not Yoel Romero. While others have had solid performances, nobody has quite set themselves apart as another solid contender just try. With Adesanya wanting to fight soon, Yoel may be the best option.