Dana White Says Joe Rogan Elected Not To Commentate At UFC 271: “He Could’ve Worked Tonight”

In what is surely a plot twist, it turns out that Joe Rogan declined to work at UFC 271 amidst his recent controversies.

Dana White Says Rogan Could’ve Worked

On Friday, it was reported that Michael Bisping would replace Rogan in the broadcast booth as a commentator. In the report, it said Rogan was out of his duties because of a ‘scheduling conflict’. However, UFC boss Dana White has since called BS on that reason.

White would explain Rogan decided on his terms to not to commentate at UFC 271. According to the UFC president, it wouldn’t be the aforementioned reason nor would it be Disney/ESPN ‘pulling’ the personality. Sorry Jake Paul, this one apparently was all on Rogan.

“There was no conflict of schedule,” White told MiddleEasy and others at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference. “Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could’ve worked tonight and I don’t know what he had to do, but there was no “Joe couldn’t work”, that was bulls**t. Whenever he’s gonna work again, he’ll be working.”

This isn’t the first time Rogan has missed a recent UFC event. The longtime UFC commentator would miss back-to-back shows at UFC 265 and UFC 266 last year. Those were due to scheduling conflicts.

It looks like Rogan probably sat this one out due to the very big controversies he has surrounding him. This of course would come with him talking about COVID-19 and saying the N-word over the years.

Rogan is scheduled to work at UFC 272 on March 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dana White says it was Joe Rogan's call to miss #UFC271.



"Joe Rogan didn't work tonight. Joe Rogan coulda worked tonight."



Full video: https://t.co/ZtcojRjAxK pic.twitter.com/u1e1etqapq — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 13, 2022