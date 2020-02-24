Joe Rogan: Dominick Reyes ‘Will Be Even Better’ In Jon Jones Rematch

Rogan Excited To See Jones vs. Reyes Rematch

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is excited to see a rematch between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.

Reyes took Jones to his limit in their title fight earlier this month at UFC 247 as many felt he had done enough to earn the win. However, it was “Bones” who just about edged the fight to earn the unanimous decision verdict.

Was Reyes on his level or has Jones slowed down like many believe based on his recent fights? If observers are going to argue it’s the latter, Rogan believes his enthusiasm in facing a smaller name like Reyes should be taken into account as well.

“You gotta wonder how much of that slowing down is his enthusiasm, how much of it is physical,” Rogan said on the Fight Companion podcast this past weekend. “Maybe if a big fight comes up like a Stipe Miocic fight, or Francis [Ngannou]. “… He had a couple of years off because of all his troubles outside of the Octagon. Two years where he really wasn’t fighting. But other than that, he’s had nine solid years against world championship caliber fighters.”

That said, Rogan still wants to see Jones and Reyes lock horns again. He also believes “The Devastator” will put in an even better performance the second time around now that he has gone 25 minutes with Jones.

“I’m excited to see that rematch,” Rogan explained. “I think Dominick Reyes will be even better in the rematch. I think Dominick Reyes realizes now it’s all about having the energy in that third, fourth, and fifth round, and having now been to the top of the mountain and faced the dragon, I think he’s gonna come back better than ever.

“I’d like to see it,” Rogan added in reference to Jones being better in rematches. “I want to see what Reyes can do, too. Reyes has got that rub now. Reyes is gonna come into that second fight knowing he came a c*nt hair away from being the light heavyweight champion of the world. You know, One judge gave it to Jon four rounds to one which is f*cking embarrassingly bad but other than that.”

With Jan Blachowicz recently enjoying an impressive first-round victory over Corey Anderson, one wonders if Reyes will get an immediate rematch.

However, there won’t be many complaints if he does.