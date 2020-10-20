The Joe Rogan Experience podcast made the move earlier this year to stream exclusively on Spotify. As one of the biggest podcasts on Earth, it simply seemed right that Spotify would dive in and place exclusivity on the massive entity. Especially with all the absorbing business that that company has been doing lately. Rogan signed a massive deal with the company that changed the landscape of podcasting. However, now Rogan will be stopping the production of his show due to COVID-19.

Joe Rogan Announces Suspension of Joe Rogan Experience Podcast

Rogan and his team continued to produce episodes of the JRE all throughout the global pandemic. Joe has even continued his UFC commentary position while the organization took proper protocol to navigate coronavirus. However, Rogan took to social media to announce that a member of his team has tested positive for the virus. Thus, stopping the production of the show indefinitely.

“Young @jamievernon tested positive for COVID-19. I tested negative, and the rest of the staff tested negative but we’re shutting everything down until we get an all clear from our doctor. I was out of town last week and the shows that aired had all been previously recorded, so I haven’t had any contact with Jamie in the past 9 days except for briefly today, but I’m staying away from everyone and being tested every day until I know I’m in the clear. I’ll keep you folks posted as to when the show will resume,” wrote Rogan on Instagram.

Spotify and The JRE

Recently, Fans of the program have expressed their desire to cancel their Spotify subscriptions if the JRE continues with its censorship. Furthermore, employees of Spotify have threatened to leave the company if they don’t have control over the content. With so much pulling of the ropes on the other end, Rogan has found himself in a tug of war.

As he attempts to put safety first, it seems like the Spotify endeavor is off to an inadequate inauguration, and feels like a bad omen for fans of the show.