Joe Rogan Thinks President Joe Biden Faked COVID-19 Booster Shot

It is no secret that Joe Rogan isn’t a fan of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rogan vs. Coronavirus

The UFC commentator and comedian isn’t gun-shy whenever the topic of the Coronavirus pandemic is brought up. He is known to take verbal shots against the medical shots.

Rogan has discredited the seriousness of COVID-19 and has advised his listeners to not take the vaccine if they’re young and healthy.

In a weird turn of events, the 54 year-old would catch his own case of COVID-19 last month. Once Rogan tested positive with the virus, he ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at it, taking all sorts of medications to fight (and win) against COVID-19.

One medication that Rogan said he took, Ivermectin, caught the eyes of many. The commentator took a lot of criticism online for taking it, as it wasn’t FDA approved to treat COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Rogan cut through the critics like he always does, but it looks like he just contracted another great controversy.

The Latest Conspiracy

Rogan suggested that U.S. President Joe Biden faked his booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on live television. Biden did this in order to ‘boost’ people into getting a third vaccination shot. The conversation would spark between his guest, former CIA agent, Make Baker on his latest podcast: ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’

“You think he got a booster? You think that was a real booster?” Rogan asked. “You mentioned that before we started talking,” Baker responded. “I hadn’t thought of it before, but when i watched it on TV, him getting his shot with his mask on, all I could think was ‘This is performance art.’ So the next step of performance art would be not giving him the booster but just giving him a shot.” “I don’t think they’d take that chance,” Rogan said. “I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television. What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he, like, gets it and faints? Like, because people have had very bad reactions, like, in the moment for whatever reason.”

