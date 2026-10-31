Rodrigo Sezinando Stops Theodor Berggren After Elbow Splits Lip At UFC Vegas 123

A cut to Theodor Berggren’s lip ended a fight that Rodrigo Sezinando had taken over on the ground. The Brazilian earned a doctor-stoppage TKO at UFC Vegas 123 on October 31, with the official finish recorded at 5:00 of round two at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The third round never began.

For Sezinando, the result marked his first UFC victory after reaching the welterweight final of The Ultimate Fighter’s 33rd season. He had competed on Daniel Cormier’s team, beating Diego Bianchini by unanimous decision in the quarterfinals and Jeff Creighton by split decision over three rounds in the semifinals. Daniil Donchenko then stopped him with strikes at 4:27 of the opening round in their September 2025 final. His grappling background includes a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Before reaching the UFC, he had held two BFL super lightweight championships and the Samourai super welterweight title.

Wild welterweight action 💥 Rodrigo Sezinando vs Theodor Berggren [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/5iWEixTPJm — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Round 1: Berggren’s reversals meet a late backfist

Berggren opened from southpaw and connected with a kick to the body. Sezinando answered with a forceful takedown, but could not hold him there. The Swede regained his feet and the pair worked in the clinch. When Sezinando tried another takedown, Berggren ended up on top instead, landing body punches and hammerfists while the Brazilian tied him up from guard.

An armbar attempt created the scramble that brought Sezinando back up. Berggren continued frustrating the wrestling entries, reversing him against the fence and striking to the body and head. Sezinando’s wide hooks missed as he tried to close distance. Late in the round, however, a spinning backfist and a left hook caught Berggren, who went down as the horn sounded.

Rodrigo Sezinando landing a MASSIVE spinning backfist 😳 [#UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/kN3Z3GI9EW — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Round 2: Top control leads to the medical stoppage

The second round shifted the fight away from the open exchanges in which Berggren had looked more composed. Sezinando’s work from top position became the central problem for the Swede, whose earlier success defending wrestling did not carry through.

Berggren briefly stood after an early takedown and landed a front kick to the body once they separated. Sezinando took him down again, trapped his legs, then advanced to the back with both hooks. He continued punching before moving into mount and mixing hammerfists with elbows as referee Kerry Hatley watched closely.

The elbow that caused the lip cut 😱 [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/sRkp8tqkDh — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) October 31, 2026

A slashing elbow near the end of the round left Berggren with the split lip. He returned to his corner, where the cageside physician examined the wound and advised that the fight be stopped. The UFC’s published result therefore records a second-round finish, despite its social post describing the intervention as occurring before the start of round three.

The doctor stops it‼️ Rodrigo Sezinando earns the win due to doctor stoppage going into RD3! [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/aB6n30fvR5 — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Both men entered looking for their first UFC win

Berggren was also seeking his first Octagon win. His UFC debut had come against Donchenko in June, ending in a second-round stoppage at 1:35. The 26-year-old from Umeå turned professional in November 2021 and arrived with a finishing record: five knockout victories and three rear-naked-choke submissions. Six of those wins came in the first round, with the others in rounds two and three. Saturday required him to recover from the late opening-round knockdown before his opponent’s positional control and the subsequent medical intervention ended that effort.