Luke Rockhold Thinks “it’s just bullsh*t” how Dana White Creates Fan vs Fighter Narratives

Luke Rockhold has become highly critical of how UFC President Dana White criticizes the fighters on the roster.

Luke Rockhold won’t be fighting anytime soon if the UFC keeps offering opponents that don’t excite him for a comeback. More than everRockhold believes that the UFC’s middleweight division is wide open and “ripe for the taking.”

Rockhold Speaks on Comeback and Possible Free Agency

Lately, Rockhold has become very vocal in his thoughts of the current UFC landscape, especially regarding how the UFC has treated fighters who have asked for an increase in wages, particularly UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

In an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Rockhold opened up about his MMA career. He spoke about how the UFC isn’t the surefire best option for fighters today as it once was. Additionally, he commented on Dana White’s narrative between fighters and fans if he is going through personal issues.

“I think there’s more light to it now, with everything else and all these promotions and the money and the backings that they have,” Rockhold said on potentially testing free agency. “I’d never close the door on anything. Paychecks are great elsewhere. UFC is not always the best option anymore. There are a few guys at the top, but you’re still entering a big battle with (the UFC) that it’s just not really exactly a fair playing field.”

Rockhold on Dana White vs. the Fighters

“Guys like (UFC heavyweight champion) Francis Ngannou are getting shelved for asking for his worth, and they’re creating interim titles, which is all bullsh*t,” said Rockhold, who won the Strikeforce middleweight title after the UFC bought the promotion in 2011. “I mean, this is the type of sh*t you have to deal with. I’m not always here for it. Not gonna be here for it. I’m gonna speak my mind exactly how I want, to say what I say, what I feel. Like it or not, f*ck, I’m here. I’m gonna respect myself publicly. I’m not gonna disrespect myself, which is what a lot of people do, which is the common narrative with the UFC and what Dana White has created – to shut down fighters and criticize champions.. … “The narrative that they’ve created is for the fans to want to hate on fighters, and it’s just bullsh*t. You’ve got to go out there, respect yourself, and get paid. This is the f*cking fight game. We’re the fighters, we’re the entertainment, and we deserve our worth.”

Is Rockhold right about his criticisms of Dana White towards fighters on the roster? And, do you think it will come back to haunt him?