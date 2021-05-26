Luke Rockhold says the UFC Middleweight Division is “ripe for the taking”

More than ever, Luke Rockhold believes that the UFC’s middleweight division is wide open; during his latest interview, Rockhold explained the current state of the division as “ripe for the taking.”

Part of that belief is Rockhold’s confidence that he can defeat the current champion Israel Adesanya. And although many challenges present themselves in the UFC, Luke clarifies that he wants to fight the right opponent in his comeback fight. For the last three months, Rockhold has told the UFC that he would like to return to the sport 100% now that he is healthy.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Rockhold listed some of the names he’s asked for in his return fight. Darren Till, Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, and Uriah Hall led the ballot as formidable opponents. For Luke, he stated that all of the above fighters would be fun fights due to the opponents being elite fighters but full of colorful personalities.

Rockhold Speaks on Middleweight Division

As the interview continued, Rockhold spoke about the state of the Middleweight division and how it’s wide open. Furthermore, how fighting for a world title is his biggest motivation.

“I’m coming back because I know what I’m capable of,” said Rockhold. “I just gotta focus and be the guy that I know I am. Relax, and let it be. People will bite their lip very quickly.” “The division is ripe for the taking,” he continued. “Israel is Israel. He’s what motivates me right now and everybody else is in the way.

An Open Division

It’s been two years since Rockhold last appeared inside of a UFC octagon. In those outings, he was knocked out by Yoel Romero and current light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz.

With everyone seemingly turning down a fight against Luke, he’ll either have to fight lesser competition or continue to sit out. However, the division will always continue to move on, and Rockhold is only getting older.