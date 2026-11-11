Robson Gracie Jr. Withdraws From ROMAN6 With Neck Injury

Robson Gracie Jr. will not compete at ROMAN6 after a neck injury forced him out of the November 14 event in Tokyo. The November 9 announcement said a doctor ruled against participation despite his wish to compete.

His assignment had already changed before that decision. ROMAN’s October 31 update cancelled the planned gi-MMA match against Kota Shirakawa, while keeping Gracie involved under its jiu-jitsu rules. A November 4 update then named Thomas Mietz as his opponent. Neither proposed version of Gracie’s appearance will now take place.

In the Japanese written statement, Gracie apologized and hoped to compete in the gi next year. That is his stated intention, not confirmation of a return date, opponent or medical recovery timetable.

■ROMAN6 ホブソン・グレイシーJr.選手欠場、および2027年1月のROMAN7開催延期・会場変更のお知らせとお詫び 平素よりROMANをご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。… — ROMAN – Roots Of Martial Arts Network (@romancombat) November 9, 2026

Mietz Remains On The Card Against Arimatsu

Mietz stays on the show against Ibuki Arimatsu, announced separately on November 10. The new match is listed as a seven-minute, openweight ROMAN jiu-jitsu contest. The organizer says Arimatsu volunteered after an emergency matchmaking meeting following news of the injury, while Mietz accepted another change rather than withdrawing.

The replacement brings a different competitive background. ROMAN describes the 22-year-old Arimatsu as a rising Japanese grappler who has already trained abroad at leading academies and beaten established domestic opposition. Mietz, representing Carpe Diem Jiyugaoka, is credited by the promotion with All-Japan and Asian championship success. Arimatsu represents LEOS JIU JITSU ACADEMY.

【⚔️ROMAN6 追加対戦カード決定！】

トーマス・ミッツ(カルペディエム自由ヶ丘)

vs

有松息吹（LEOS JIU JITSU ACADEMY）

※無差別級、ROMAN柔術ルール 🥋柔術界のフレンチサムライ vs 組技新時代の旗手… pic.twitter.com/5N1OzScDlU — ROMAN – Roots Of Martial Arts Network (@romancombat) November 10, 2026

January’s Yoyogi Show Moves To April

ROMAN also cancelled its January 11, 2027 booking at Yoyogi National Stadium’s second gymnasium. ROMAN7 instead moves to April 24 at Ota City Industrial Plaza PiO. The organizer cited difficulties assembling major bouts and the necessary operating arrangements, and said its Kengan Ashura collaboration would carry over to the rescheduled show.

Fans who bought ROMAN6 tickets and no longer wish to attend can request refunds through the official contact form until November 13 at 11:59 p.m. Japan time. Purchase verification and bank-transfer arrangements will be handled individually.

ROMAN6 Goes Ahead With Thirteen Contests

The November show itself remains on. ROMAN’s November 11 fight-order announcement confirms 13 contests, with Erick Meneghin against Shota Tanii as the main event and Shunichi Shimizu against Takaya Takemoto in the other inaugural gi-MMA featherweight title-tournament semifinal. These are semifinal assignments, not a championship final being decided that afternoon.

The programme also separates striking contests from submission-only competition. Daisuke Shiraki meets Grant Bogdanove in a ten-minute grappling vale-tudo match, while Tomohiro Inoue faces Teppei Saiganji under the same format. Those matches have no striking or judges’ decision: a submission determines the winner, with a draw if time expires. Hideki Sekine against Tsai Chao-chuan, by contrast, is scheduled for thirty minutes under the promotion’s openweight striking vale-tudo rules.

⚔️いよいよ今週土曜！ROMAN6⚔️

全13試合のファイトオーダー決定🔥 🥋 メインは「柔術 vs 空道」

エリック・メネギン vs 谷井翔太

初代道着MMAフェザー級王座決定T準決勝！

もう一つの準決勝は、清水俊一 vs 竹本啓哉

決勝への切符を懸けた闘いに注目！ 🔥『ケンガンアシュラ』×ROMAN “拳願仕合”… pic.twitter.com/g6MLWMLTSd — ROMAN – Roots Of Martial Arts Network (@romancombat) November 11, 2026

Doors at PiO open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with competition starting at 1 p.m. Japan time, or 4 a.m. UTC. U-NEXT’s Japanese service lists the show within its monthly plan rather than as a separate pay-per-view purchase; trial members can also watch. The broadcaster warns that overseas viewing is unavailable and that replay access ends January 2, 2027 at 11:59 p.m. Japan time. Its information directs viewers to the updated official card, rather than treating an older programme listing as final.