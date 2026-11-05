Robin Fosum Meets Marek Mazuch In Light Heavyweight Bout At OKTAGON 100

Robin Fosum and Marek Mazuch will meet in a light heavyweight bout at OKTAGON 100 on December 29. The promotion announced the matchup on November 5, adding a Czech-Slovak contest to its year-end event at Prague’s O2 Arena. Its official announcement lists Fosum at 2-1-1 and Mazuch at 9-4.

Fosum’s official athlete page also confirms the opponent and December date. The 36-year-old Czech fighter represents Reinders MMA in Prague and is listed at 187 centimeters tall. His sporting background is kickboxing, and his biography says he began combat sports at 16 before competing professionally in MMA.

Fosum’s Recorded Route Back To MMA

His recorded professional MMA history contains two stoppage victories, one loss and a draw. The latest completed bout in that ledger is an April 15, 2023 meeting with Nermin Hajdarpasic at OKTAGON 41, which ended in a split draw after three rounds. The new booking therefore follows a lengthy gap in his listed MMA appearances.

Fosum’s wins came against Melvin Mane and Abdou Kadirr Sowe. He stopped Mane with punches in the opening round at OKTAGON 18 in November 2020, then knocked out Sowe in the first round at OKTAGON 24 in May 2021. His earlier professional loss was a third-round stoppage against Jozef Jaloviar in February 2020.

🚨 FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Power puncher, Robin Fošum (2-1-1) 🇨🇿 locks horns with devastating finisher, Marek Mazúch (9-4) 🇸🇰 in a light heavyweight showdown at #OKTAGON100 This one isn’t going the distance inside O2 Arena! 🎫 https://t.co/gHqD1qZXpC pic.twitter.com/nw9iii2Pc7 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 5, 2026

Mazuch Is Booked Above His Listed Division

Mazuch is 30 and represents Slovakia. His official biography describes a former professional soldier who initially fitted MMA around military work before deciding to devote himself to combat sports in 2022. The promotion also credits him with a boxing knockout of experienced MMA fighter “Apollo” Silva, separate from his MMA record.

The division is a notable detail of this booking. Mazuch’s athlete page still places him at middleweight, while the November 5 announcement expressly makes the Fosum matchup a light heavyweight fight. The published pairing establishes the weight class for this contest; it does not by itself announce a permanent divisional change.

His earlier MMA results include a first-round knockout of David Zawada in June 2024 and stoppage victories over Jaime Cordero and Giovanni Melillo in 2023. The database also records losses to Piotr Wawrzyniak in April 2025 and Krzysztof Jotko in August 2025. Its overall total is 8-4, differing from the promotion’s current 9-4 listing; the announcement’s figure is used here, without inventing an extra result.

A Year-End Card At O2 Arena

OKTAGON describes the Prague show as a celebration of its 100th tournament and ten years in operation. The advertised main event is Krzysztof Jotko against Makhmud Muradov for the undisputed middleweight championship. The organization lists December 29 and O2 Arena on the current event page, matching both athletes’ upcoming-fight entries.

The same event also includes the previously announced Josef Hala-Vladimir Lengal Stand and Bang title fight, a separate contest from the new Fosum-Mazuch MMA pairing.