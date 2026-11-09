Roberto Soldic vs. Daniel Rodriguez Reported For UFC Dallas

Roberto Soldic could get a ranked opponent in his second UFC appearance. The Croatian welterweight is being lined up against Daniel Rodriguez for the promotion’s January 16, 2027 event in Dallas, according to a Monday report from TheStarched.

Citing sources, the reporter identified American Airlines Center as the venue and said the pairing had shifted from a proposed January 30 date in Toronto. The new report places the same two fighters together in Texas, rather than suggesting either man has received a replacement opponent.

The UFC has not officially announced this matchup. The reported move would bring their meeting forward by two weeks; it should not be treated as confirmation of a finalized card, a headline assignment or an agreed number of rounds.

*BREAKING AND HUGE NEWS FOR TEXAS MMA FANS* As we confirmed the UFC is returning to Dallas, Texas on 1/16/2027 at American Airlines Center for a UFC Fight Night. Per sources a huge fight that was planned for the massive #ufc336 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on 1/30/2027 has since… pic.twitter.com/EUXY409aNx — TheStarched (@TheStarched) November 9, 2026

A Ranked Test After Soldic’s First Octagon Win

Soldic’s successful debut against Khaos Williams came at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City on October 3. He won a three-round unanimous decision, establishing his place in the promotion after a career largely built outside it.

His official athlete history lists 22 wins and four losses, with 18 victories by knockout and one by submission. That finishing record contrasts with the full-distance introduction to UFC competition, making the proposed Rodriguez assignment another step in measuring his transition rather than a continuation of an established Octagon run.

The 31-year-old previously held KSW championships in two divisions. He won the welterweight title twice, in 2017 and 2018, then added the middleweight championship in 2021. Those credentials preceded his arrival on the UFC roster.

Between KSW and the UFC, Soldic had three MMA appearances with ONE Championship: a no contest against Murad Ramazanov, a loss to Zebaztian Kadestam and a knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev. That uneven stretch is important context for why his recent decision victory represented a fresh promotional start, not an unbeaten climb through one organization.

Rodriguez Looks To Restart After The Medic Loss

Rodriguez occupies the No. 14 position on the UFC’s published welterweight list and carries a 20-6 professional record. The 39-year-old last competed on August 1, when Uros Medic stopped him with strikes 30 seconds into the first round. A Dallas appearance would be his first fight since that setback.

Before the Medic defeat, he had put together three consecutive wins. He edged Alex Morono by split decision in October 2024, stopped Santiago Ponzinibbio in the third round in May 2025 and beat Kevin Holland by unanimous decision at UFC 318 that July. The sequence explains the position he was defending before his most recent loss.

The American entered the UFC in February 2020, giving him substantially more experience inside the organization than his prospective opponent. His published record includes nine knockouts and four submissions, so the matchup would not simply bring together two fighters whose careers have followed the same route to the division.